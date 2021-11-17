Samsung Android 12 Update Schedule: A Complete Run Down…

When will my Samsung phone get Android 12? It’s a common question. But we now have definitive news about when your Samsung phone will get Android 12…

Samsung’s track record with Android updates never used to be great. But since about 2019, the company has shifted gears. It now makes getting the latest build of Android out to its phones one of its top priorities. It even matches Google for the number of updates you get with three major Android updates supported.

Starting from December, Android 12 will start rolling out to Samsung phones. The first in line for Android 12 will, of course, be Samsung’s other, most expensive phones (the Galaxy S21 Android 12 update is now rolling out), meaning the rest of its high-end models – the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy S20, Note 20 – will get Android 12 from December.

Samsung Android 12 Rollout & Release Date

Save

December 2021:

Galaxy Z Fold 3 / Z Flip 3

Galaxy S20 / S20+ / S20 Ultra

Note 20 / Note 20 Ultra

Galaxy Z Fold 2 / Z Flip 5G

January 2022:

Galaxy Z Fold 5G

Galaxy Z Flip

Galaxy Note 10 / Note 10+

S20 FE

S10 / S10+ / S10e / S10 5G

A52s

A42

Quantum 2

February 2022:

Galaxy Tab S7 / Tab S7+

April 2022:

Galaxy A51

Tab S7 FE / Tab S7 FE 5G

A90 5G

Tab S6 / Tab S6 5G

Jump

A Quantum

May 2022:

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Tab Active 3

A32

A31

A12

Galaxy Buddy

Galaxy Wide5

Galaxy Tab A7 (2020)

June 2022:

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

July 2022:

Galaxy A21s

Xcover5

M12

Samsung’s New One UI 4 For Android 12

All phones (and tablets) that run Android 12 will also get Samsung’s new-look One UI 4 which comes with a range of new color palettes, improved and new widgets, more emoji, and loads more gifs and stickers.

One UI 4 will also notify you when an app is attempting to use your camera which is pretty cool. And there’s even a new privacy dashboard for keeping track of what’s going on inside your phone.

One UI 4 also brings a uniformed look across all Samsung devices, so if you’re using the Galaxy S21, a Galaxy Tab, and a Galaxy Watch, the UX on all these devices will look and feel the same. Nice and cohesive.

“We are committed to giving everyone access to the best mobile experiences possible, as soon as possible,” said Janghyun Yoon, Executive Vice President and Head of Software Platform Team at Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics.

“One UI 4 delivers on that promise, equipping Galaxy smartphone users with the latest customization and privacy features. But we won’t stop there. Soon, other smartphone and tablet users will also be able to benefit from this software update, enabling a more seamless experience across our entire ecosystem.”

Check out all the latest deals for Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Ultra below…

Save Richard Goodwin has been working as a tech journalist for over 10 years. He is the editor and owner of KnowYourMobile.