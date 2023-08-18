Google Pixel Android 14 Update Tracker: When Will Your Pixel Phone Get The Update?

Pin

Google Pixel series of devices have a long history of being updated to the latest version of Android upon its release. Let us check whether the Pixel phone on your hand will get the Android 14 update or not!

Unlike Apple, which usually launches new iOS versions consistently in September, Google doesn’t have a fixed month to launch the new Android version. Google usually launches new Android versions from August to October. Take a look at the launch dates for previous versions of Android:

Android 13 – August 15, 2022

Android 12 – October 4, 2021

Android 11 – September 8, 2020

Android 10 – September 3, 2019

Android 9 – August 6, 2018

All we can conclude from this is that the release date for Android 14 is close.

On August 10, 2023, Google released the final beta of Android 14 – Android 14 Beta 5. Upon launching the new Beta via a blog post, Google mentioned that the final release of Android 14 is only weeks away. That means Google targets the last week of August or the first week of September for the Android 14 launch. We can expect Android 14 to drop soon!

Android 14 Expected Features

Android 14 is yet to be out. But the beta versions of Android 14 reveal pretty much everything we need to know about the latest version of Android.

Let’s take a look at all the top new features Android 14 brings:

Lock Screen Customizations

One of the major changes coming to Android 14 visually is the extended lock screen customizations. Like iOS 16, Android 14 will give you extended customization options on the lock screen, with which you can change how the clock looks, show the date, change app shortcuts, and much more.

Magic Compose

Google is bringing its AI prowess to Pixels. Magic Compose will write for you based on prompts and be available in the Messages app. You’ll also be able to select the style of text you want to send based on the prompts.

Granular Media Access

Apps no longer need access to your whole storage for picking a photo or video. You can give granular media access to apps, where the app can only see the selected image or video from the storage.

App Pair

Google Pixel Fold’s App Pair is coming to Android 14 for all Pixels. App Pair will let you use apps in pair, in split screen mode. You can minimize or maximize them together.

Notification Flashes

Google is bringing notification flashes to stock Android. You can set your camera flash or screen flash to start flashing up on receiving notifications or when alarms sound.

AI-Generated Wallpapers

When your device matches your energy >>> With just a few taps, you can create Generative AI wallpapers to customize your experience. Coming soon to Android. #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/dJQLynq7rY — Android (@Android) May 10, 2023



Google showed off a cool new feature in Android 14 for Pixels at the Google I/O event – generative AI wallpapers. As you can see, you can soon create wallpapers on your phone by selecting the prompts.

Unknown Tracker Alerts

We’ve built unknown tracker alerts to notify you if a tracking tag that doesn’t belong to you is moving with you. Plus, you can get directions for how to locate and disable it. #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/uCPpFjSs5O — Android (@Android) May 10, 2023

Android 14 will notify you if an unknown tracker like AirTag that doesn’t belong to you is tracking you! You can get directions to locate and disable it.

Google Pixel Fold is the first foldable smartphone from Google. It launched with Android 13 out of the box and will be among the first phones to get the Android 14 update.

Google’s flagships of last year, Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, will be the first devices to get the Android 14 update. They launched Android 13 out of the box, which is confirmed to get the update.

Pixel 7a, the budget smartphone from Google for this year, will be the first mid-range smartphone to get Android 14 as it will also get the Android 14 update along with Pixel 7 series.

The Pixel flagships from 2022, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 6a, will get the Android 14 update along with Pixel 7 series as the phones were launched with Android 12, and Google will support the devices for up to 3 Android versions.

Pixel 5 and Pixel 5a were launched with Android 11, and Google has promised to provide 3 Android version updates to its phones. Pixel 5 and Pixel 5a will receive the Android 14 update and the newer Pixels.

Google has always been the best among Android manufacturers in providing long-term support for its devices. But with the new update policy Samsung implemented, it has overtaken even Google, with 4 Android version updates and five years of security patches (for flagships and select midrange phones). Google offers one less Android version update for all its phones, with all Pixels getting 3 Android version updates and five years of security patches.

Here’s the official list from Google for Android version updates and security patches:

Phone Model Guaranteed Android Version Updates Guaranteed Security Updates Pixel Fold June 26, 2026 June 25, 2028 Pixel 7a May 8, 2026 May 7, 2028 Pixel 7 & Pixel 7 Pro October 2025 October 2027 Pixel 6 & Pixel 6 Pro October 2024 October 2026 Pixel 6a July 2025 July 2027 Pixel 5a 5G August 2024 August 2024 Pixel 5 October 2023 October 2023 Pixel 4a 5G November 2023 November 2023 Pixel 4a August 2023 August 2023 Pixel 4 & Pixel 4 XL October 2022 October 2022

Google Pixel Device Android 14 Update Google Pixel Fold Confirmed Google Pixel Tablet Confirmed Google Pixel 7 Pro Confirmed Google Pixel 7 Confirmed Google Pixel 7a Confirmed Google Pixel 6 Pro Confirmed Google Pixel 6 Confirmed Google Pixel 6a Confirmed Google Pixel 5 Confirmed Google Pixel 5a 5G Confirmed Google Pixel 4 XL Will not be updated Google Pixel 4 Will not be updated Google Pixel 4a 5G Confirmed Google Pixel 4a Expected Google Pixel 3 XL Will not be updated Google Pixel 3 Will not be updated Google Pixel 3a XL Will not be updated Google Pixel 3a Will not be updated Google Pixel 2 XL Will not be updated Google Pixel 2 Will not be updated Google Pixel XL Will not be updated Google Pixel Will not be updated Google Pixel C Will not be updated