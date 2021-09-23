You just got an iPhone 13. Now, should you protect its display?

Wondering does the iPhone 13 need a screen protector? Apple’s iPhone 13 lineup is now out and it includes the iPhone 13 mini, the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Pro, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The upgrades feature A15 series chips, camera improvements, and new colors, among many others.

But also included in the new upgrades in the Pro series is a Promotion display with a 120hz refresh rate. Yet besides that, the displays are pretty much the same on the iPhone 13 series as they were on the iPhone 12 series. That is, the display technology used is Ceramic Shield across all iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models.

What Is Ceramic Shield?

Save

Ceramic Shield is the name Apple uses for the type of glass Apple uses in its displays in the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series of smartphones. Apple says Ceramic Shield is “tougher than any smartphone glass.” How much tougher? It offers 4x the drop protection compared to earlier iPhone models.

Ceramic Shield achieves this because it is made from nano-ceramic crystals, which are harder than most metals. This is why Ceramic Shield is so shatter-resistant. But Ceramic Shield also uses a dual‑ion exchange process that also makes the glass much more scratch resistant as well.

You can think of Apple’s Ceramic Shield as the tougher equivalent of Gorilla Glass Victus, which is used in many Android smartphones.

iPhone 13 Screen Sizes

Save

The iPhone 13 comes in four different models and offers three different screen sizes. Here they are:

iPhone 13 mini: 5.4in display 2340×1080-pixel resolution

5.4in display 2340×1080-pixel resolution iPhone 13: 6.1in display 2532×1170-pixel resolution

6.1in display 2532×1170-pixel resolution iPhone 13 Pro: 6.1in display 2532×1170-pixel resolution

6.1in display 2532×1170-pixel resolution iPhone 13 Pro Max: 6.1in display 2778×1284-pixel resolution

iPhone Case vs Screen Protector

Save

Many people choose to use a case with their iPhone to keep it safe from drops and nicks. However, note that a case is mainly designed to protect the iPhone’s back and side from drops.

While an iPhone case can help absorb the impact of a falling iPhone, and thus lessen the chance of a shattered display, the case itself does not cover the iPhone’s display. At most, the case offers a raised ridge or “lip” around the display, so if the iPhone lands face-down, the display may not come into contact with the ground if the ground is perfectly flat.

The main takeaway here is not to assume your display is protected just because you have your iPhone in a case.

Does The iPhone 13 Need A Screen Protector?

The iPhone 13 doesn’t need a screen protector, but those wishing to have the most drop and scratch protection for their iPhone 13 should use one. However, those that choose to go without a screen protector should feel a little more confident in their choice due to the iPhone 13 using a Ceramic Shield display, which Apple says is the most durable smartphone screen on the market.

Frequently Asked Questions Q: Does Apple recommend screen protectors? No, Apple never recommends screen protectors. As for why they don’t, it likely has to do with the fact they have high confidence in their Ceramic Shield display technology.

Q: Does the iPhone 12 scratch easily? It really depends on what kind of physical contact your iPhone 12 has with an object. But what can be said for sure is Apple claims the iPhone 12 display is much more scratch-resistant than earlier models.

Q: What is the screen size of the iPhone 12? The screen size of the iPhone 12 is 6.1 inches. This is the same screen size of the iPhone 13.

Save Apple expert and novelist, Michael Grothaus has been covering tech on KnowYourMobile for the best part of 10 years. Prior to this, he worked at Apple. And before that, he was a film journalist. Michael is a published author; his book Epiphany Jones was voted as one of the best novels about Hollywood by Entertainment Weekly. Michael is also a writer at other publications including VICE and Fast Company.