Best Screen Protector For iPhone 13: 2021’s Top Picks (Easy Installation)

Regardless of what Apple says, if you want to keep your iPhone 13 in tip-top condition YOU WILL NEED a screen protector. Here’s our pick of the best screen protectors for iPhone 13 / 13 Pro in 2021…

Choosing the best iPhone 13 / 13 Pro screen protector wasn’t easy. We had to test a load of them. And removing one once it is installed isn’t exactly easy, either. But we persevered, testing 15 of the most popular iPhone screen protectors in order to find out which was the best option for 2021 and beyond.

The criteria for testing was simple: the screen protector must be easy to install, it must provide exceptional protection, it must be glass – who wants plastic, after all – and, finally, it must appear, once installed, as if nothing is sat on your iPhone’s screen at all.

All of that sounds simple enough, but only three of the screen protectors we tested managed to fit the bill.

The Best iPhone 13 Screen Protector

amFILM OneTouch Glass $11.99 / £11.99 Easy to install, great protection, and complete coverage. The OneTouch Glass Screen Protector is the simplest and best iPhone screen protector on the market right now

The Runner Up – A Close 2nd Place

Spigen Glas.tR EZ Fit Tempered Glass Screen Protector $15.99 / £15.99 The Glas.tR EZ Fit by Spigen is almost as good as the OneTouch Glass by amFILM, but it does not cover the notch. And we like our screen protectors to fully cover the front of the iPhone.

The “Just OK” Option

Belkin Screen Protector TemperedGlass $24.99 / £24.99 This Belkin iPhone 13 screen protector is fine but it is just too expensive compared to the Spigen and amFILM solutions which are just as good and around half the price.

Overview: Why We Picked What We Picked

The trickiest part of this test, save for sourcing all of these screen protectors, was actually installing each of them, one by one, and accessing how their specific install procedures differed. And then, carefully, removing them so we could test the next one.

Out of all the screen protectors we sourced for this test, the amFILM OneTouch Glass was the easiest to install, thanks to its guide tray which, unlike some of the screen protectors we looked at, actually worked as it was supposed to.

amFILM designed the guide tray so that it cannot be lined up incorrectly, leaving zero room for error on your part. I’m always nervous before installing a screen protector, you cannot afford to make any mistakes, so having this foolproof – or idiot-proof, in my case – guide tray was brilliant.

As for the glass, it is quality stuff and once it is installed on your iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro, you hardly notice it is there at all – especially if you’re also using a case. The amFILM does cover the iPhone’s front-facing camera, however, although it does seem to have any effect on the camera module itself. I will be keeping an eye on this though just in case something changes.

Comparing The Best Options: How They’re Different

Spigen’s Glas.tR EZ Fit Tempered Glass Screen Protector is a bit of a mouthful to say. But this option is still a very good one. It is about as simple as the amFILM protector to install but it does not provide quite as much protection. The guide tray is brilliant, though, easily on a par with amFILM’s.

Spigen opted NOT to cover the front-facing camera on its protector. This is fine. But if you’re going to use a screen protector, you might as well go for one that provides 100% coverage. And because covering the notch with glass DOES NOT impact its performance, it makes sense to go for complete coverage on your iPhone 13 / 12 Pro’s frontage, not partial.

If you don’t want your iPhone’s notch covered, for whatever reason, go with the Spigen’s Glas.tR EZ Fit Tempered Glass Screen Protector. It is just as good as the amFILM option, although it is slightly more expensive, likely down to the fact that it requires extra machining to remove the part that covers the iPhone’s front-facing camera.

Both the Spigen and amFILM use similar quality glass, both include a spare glass cover too, so you can swap the installed one out for a fresh one after 6-8 months of use or if you happen to damage it in any way. The only real difference between the amFILM and the Spigen screen protector is that the amFILM provides total protection, while the Spigen option leaves the notch exposed.

The Belkin screen protector is fine but it is just too expensive at almost double the cost of the amFILM and Spigen options. It does not provide any better protection and installation isn’t any easier. You don’t need to spend this much money for a good screen protector, so our advice would be don’t – and go with the amFILM option instead. It’s the cheapest and the easiest to install.

Why Glass Screen Protectors Are Better?

You might be wondering why we didn’t include any plastic iPhone screen protectors in this guide? The simple answer to that question is that glass screen protectors are just better – they look better and they’re better for the environment. Everybody should try and use less plastic. And you can start by avoiding plastic on your next screen protector.

Aside from the environmental issues, glass screen protectors look better, do not bubble during installation, and provide vastly superior levels of protection. Plastic is just too flimsy to withstand anything more severe than a scratch from a fingernail, whereas glass holds up nicely to nearly all of the most common things that might affect your iPhone’s display.

For this reason, as well as all of the above factors, the two iPhone 13 screen protectors we recommend the most right now are the amFILM OneTouch Glass and the Spigen Glas.tR EZ Fit Tempered Glass Screen Protector. Both are inexpensive, easy to install and provide best-in-class protection for your iPhone 13 / 13 Pro’s screen.

But out of the two, we most recommend the amFILM OneTouch Glass on account of its fuller protection (it covers the entire front of the phone, including the notch).

