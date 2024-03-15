Walmart Now Sells The M1 MacBook Air For Just $699

03/15/24 • 4 min read

This is the first time in the company’s history that Walmart has directly sold a Mac computer.

TL;DR: How to buy an M1 MacBook Air for just $699 Where to buy: Walmart is now selling the M1 MacBook Air for just $699. 👨‍💻

Walmart is now selling the M1 MacBook Air for just $699. 👨‍💻 Why it’s a big deal: This is the cheapest you can get a new M-series MacBook for. 🥳

This is the cheapest you can get a new M-series MacBook for. 🥳 Specs: M1 chip, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage. 💽

Earlier this month Apple introduced the M3 MacBook Air. The new M3 MacBook Airs come in 13-inch and 15-inch sizes and feature the blazingly fast M3 chipset. The company also decided to keep the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air on sale for just $999. It discontinued the M1 MacBook Air at the same time.

But now it appears that the M1 MacBook Air isn’t actually discontinued. Instead, Walmart will begin selling the device, which was the first MacBook Air with an M-series chipset. Best of all, Walmart, known for its budget prices, is selling the M1 MacBook Air for just $699.

The Walmart MacBook Air deal is significant news for several reasons. First, it’s the first time in Walmart’s history that the company is directly selling a Mac in its stores and on its website. Previously, Mac computers were offered on Walmart’s website, but via third-party sellers. Walmart will now begin selling the M1 MacBook Air directly itself.

The second reason this news is a big deal is because $699 is the cheapest regular retail price any new-in-box M-series MacBook Air has been sold at.

Announcing the news, Julie Barber, executive vice president of Merchandising at Walmart U.S., said, “Our mission at Walmart is to help customers save money so they can live better – it’s not an either/or proposition. The very heart of that mission is the belief that customers should not have to sacrifice quality because of price. We’re working hard to bring premium brands to our physical and virtual shelves, and we’re excited to work with Apple to do just that.”

While the MacBook Air is now on its third-generation M-series chip, the M3, the M1 chip is still powerful enough to run circles around the chips usually found powering similarly-priced Windows PC budget laptops. The $699 is a great price for those who’ve always wanted a MacBook but found the $999 or more price points too high.

However, there are some constraints to the $699 Walmart MacBook Air. While the M1 chip is powerful enough for the tasks ordinary users perform, the $699 MacBook Air is limited to 8GB of RAM and just 256GB of storage. That amount is fine for those who are doing simple photo editing, web browsing, and word processing. However, if you plan to do a lot of video editing or if you have more than 256GB of media and documents already, the $699 MacBook Air won’t be enough for you. Also, note that you can’t upgrade the RAM or storage after purchase as both components are soldiered on.

But if you do fall in the band of consumers who just need a simple, powerful laptop for everyday web and work, the M1 MacBook Air is a great deal, even considering it first came out in 2020, nearly four years ago. Again, that’s thanks to the power of the M1 chipset.

Of course, the M1 MacBook Air does have the older teardrop/wedge design the MacBook Air sported for over a decade. The new M2 and M3 MacBook Airs have updated designs, which some find more appealing.

But again if cost is a primary factor, it’s hard to beat Walmart’s $699 MacBook Air.