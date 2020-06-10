OPPO Find X2 Pro – UK Deals Confirmed (Contracts & Plans)

If you’re interested in picking up the OPPO Find X2 Pro, the 5G-capable phone is now available to buy in the UK – here’s all the latest and best deals from EE, Vodafone, O2, and for those looking to finance the phone and buy it outright…

Vodafone

The OPPO Find X2 Pro and the OPPO Find X2 Lite is now available in the UK via Vodafone, where they’ll both be available on Vodafone’s Unlimited Data Plans.

Here’s a breakdown of the OPPO Find X2 Pro and the OPPO Find X2 Lite’s pricing and contract details:

Vodafone Unlimited Max: £71 per month (£29 upfront cost) for the OPPO X2 Pro and £43 per month (£9 upfront cost) for the OPPO X2 Lite. This plan gives users unlimited data at speeds as fast as the device and the network will allow.

EE

EE’s contract deals for the OPPO Find X2 Pro, and here you’re getting the 5G-capable model, are a little simpler to understand. Basically, you have three options, detailed below, ranging from 4GB of data a month to 100GB of data. Let’s now look at each individually:

Cheapest Plan: With this plan, you get unlimited minutes and calls, but data is limited to just 4GB per month. Prices start at £55 a month. And you’ll want to avoid this plan like the plague; the amount of data on offer and the cost here is nuts, so do not get this one.

Smart Plan w. Swappable Benefits: If you want the best deal that includes access to bolted-on extras, you’re going to have to pay £64 a month. This will get you access to swappable benefits (access to things like Spotify, BT Sport, Amazon Prime Video for free) as well as 10GB of data per month.

: If you want unlimited data from EE, you’re going to be paying a minimum of £72 a month. This includes unlimited text and calls too. Arguably, this is the best option EE does, though it is rather pricey still. VIEW ALL DEALS

O2

O2 lets you build your own, custom plans for the OPPO Find X2 Pro. You can do that here, adding in as much data and calls and minutes as you need. If you’d prefer to use a standard plan, here’s a breakdown of O2’s best OPPO Find X2 Pro deals:

This plan nets you unlimited calls and texts and 15GB of data. It’ll cost you £48.99 per month with a £30 upfront cost. The plan is for 36 months too, which is a bit iffy – I’d normally never do more than 18 months on a plan. Unlimited Data Plan: O2’s unlimited plan costs £59.99 per month with a £30 upfront fee. Again, this is a 36-month plan and it includes unlimited calls and texts, as well as free-roaming in over 75 countries, including the USA.

Things To Keep In Mind…

As you can see, while some of the plans are unlimited, there are caveats – Vodafone limits download speeds on all but the most expensive plan (Unlimited Max). Vodafone Unlimited offers unlimited data, but it is capped at 10Mbps. The cheapest option, Vodafone Unlimited Lite, limits speeds to 2Mbps. Obviously, you’ll want to avoid the Lite plan like the plague. O2’s plans are all 36 months, and EE’s are kinda pricey.

Which would I go for? I’d probably go with EE’s Essential Plan w/ 10GB of data per month; it offers the most bang for your buck. Another option, one that’d work out cheaper in the long run, would be to buy the OPPO Find X2 Pro outright and then use a retailer’s finance plan to spread the cost of the phone over 12-24 months. Once you’ve done this, you could pick up an Unlimited SIM-only plan for as little as £15 to £20 a month.