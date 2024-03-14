Nothing Phone 2 Users Are NOT Happy – Here’s Why…

03/14/24 • 2 min read

In the aftermath of one of the most anticipated mobile device launches in recent history, the Nothing community finds itself in a state of unrest.

Despite the successful launch of the new Nothing Phone 2a, a wave of dissatisfaction is sweeping through the ranks of Nothing Phone 2 owners, stemming from the company’s decision to roll out the latest Nothing OS 2.5.3 update exclusively to the Phone 2a model first.

This decision has sparked considerable controversy within the Nothing user base, particularly among owners of the Nothing Phone 2, a device that not only carries a higher price tag but is also positioned as the brand’s flagship model.

The core of the discontent lies in the staggered nature of the update’s deployment, leaving Phone 2 users waiting and questioning the company’s support and update priorities.

Why Nothing Phone 2 Users Are Angry About Nothing OS 2.3.5 Update Pin Voices from the community forum highlight the frustration felt by many Nothing Phone 2 users: Multiple users express their dissatisfaction plainly, stating, “I am angry that is not for the Nothing Phone 2 yet.”

The prioritization of the Phone (2a) over the flagship Phone (2) prompts incredulity and disappointment, with comments such as, “Phone (2a)? Seriously!? How about Phone (2)???”

The absence of features such as RAM extension on the Phone 2, despite its availability on the Phone 2a, raises questions about feature parity across models.

Users are keenly awaiting the arrival of NOS 2.5.3 for the Phone 2, anticipating the resolution of existing issues and the introduction of new features noted in the update’s changelog.

The sentiment that the flagship model should be prioritized for updates is a common theme, with one user remarking, “Guys. You’ve got 3 phones out – total. And the Phone 2 is supposedly your flagship. And, instead of that one getting the OS, you roll it out first to your cheapest? Seriously?” The feedback from the community underscores a broader issue of customer expectation management and the balancing act of supporting multiple device models within a product lineup.

While it is not uncommon for newer devices to receive updates first, the decision to prioritize the Phone 2a – the more budget-friendly option in Nothing’s lineup – has understandably gone down with its existing customers like a fart in an elevator.

And Nothing only makes three bloody phones. You’d think it’d be able to manage its updates better!