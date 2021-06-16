iOS 15 Will Block Email Tracking As Standard Inside Mail

When you receive an email from a company, it’s marketing, and they can collect all kinds of data on you. Apple is putting a stop to this in iOS 15 once and for all…

iOS 15 launched at WWDC 2015 and it comes with a wealth of security and privacy updates.

Building on the momentum of iOS 14, Apple’s new operating system will be the most secure on the market once it lands later this year.

No More Email Tracking on iPhone

One of the really cool security/privacy features of iOS 15 that has kind of gone under the radar relates to email – specifically email marketing.

Email marketing is a big deal; firms spend billions on email marketing every year. And the reason is simple: the ROI is massive.

Part of the reason email marketing is so profitable is because marketers can pull a raft of data from emails sent to their subscribers.

Things like open rates, click through rates, and whether they bought something. The more savvier email marketing types can do even more, adding in things like retargeting and other advanced marketing tactics.

Inside iOS 15, however, this will no longer be possible.

Mail Privacy Protection stops senders from learning whether an email has been opened, and hides IP addresses so senders can’t learn a user’s location or use it to build a profile on them Apple

Apple is locking down its Mail app, making it more secure and this will prevent any tracking of emails once they have been received.

Access to secure and private information will be revoked, meaning once you open an email from a marketing company, they will not be able to pull any data or analytics on you.

This includes tracking pixels too.

This means you can read emails, click on things, and browse offers without having to worry about being retargeted, tracked, and/or analysed by the marketer.

Additional iOS 15 Privacy Updates

One of the core, new features is Apple’s Privacy Dashboard. Inside here, you’ll be able to see exactly what type of stuff is being accessed by your apps – from your microphone to your camera and more.

The really cool thing about the Privacy Dashboard in iOS 15 is that it will show you how often aspects of your phone are accessed by the app creator – this will be quite an eye opener for some.

Especially if you use apps like Facebook.

With this kind of information at your disposal, users will be able to make better informed decisions about which apps they want to continue running on their iPhone.

For instance, if you found out that a particular application was accessing your camera multiple times throughout the day, for no good reason, you’d probably find that a little creepy and want to delete the app.

Before things like Privacy Dashboard in iOS 15, this was impossible. With iOS 15, you will be able to spot the worst offenders, see what they’re doing and how often, and then delete them from your phone if you wish.

Pretty solid stuff.

I’m really liking Apple’s approach to security and privacy; it’s nice to see a tech company doing something contrary for a change. You would not get this kind of thing from Facebook or Google.

Save Richard Goodwin has been working as a tech journalist for over 10 years. He is the editor and owner of KnowYourMobile. He has a personal blog too – Optimal Sauce – and you can subscribe to his weekly newsletter for tech HERE and blogging-related stuff HERE