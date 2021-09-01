Best Deep Fake Videos EVER (Feat. Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise & More)

Deep fake is kind of scary, but when it is used for purely entertainment purposes it is actually really cool – here are some of the best deep fake videos ever created…

Deep fake videos first appeared in 2017. As with most things on web-related, the first deep fake videos were pornographic in nature, featuring celebrities like Scarlett Johansson, Gal Gadot, and Taylor Swift.

But since then, deep fake videos have become very popular. And the most popular deep fake videos are usually fairly harmless – like what would it look like if Brad Pitt played Luke Skywalker or if Tom Cruise played Patrick Bateman in American Psycho.

Best Deep Fake Videos (Feat. Brad Pitt, James Bond, Tom Cruise)

The technology involved in creating deep fake videos is pretty intense. To create a believable deep fake video, you need some high-performance computing hardware, a command of AI algorithms, and a lot of time. And even then, you’ll need additional editing skills to make it look legit.

For this reason, most people will never be able to make a deep fake video. You do have apps that do something similar which are available for iPhone and Android. But they’re nowhere near as sophisticated as the deep fake videos from above – those deep fakes were created by pros.

Deep Fake Generator

Because deep fakes have become more and more popular, there are a plethora of tools and web apps for creating deep fake videos online. Deepfakes Web is the most popular option; it lets you create your own deep fake videos online, via the cloud.

Although most people are content with swapping their faces with popular celebrities via iPhone and Android apps. This is the most common and innocuous way of creating your own deep fakes.

The popular deep fake videos you see online, however, were the product of hundreds of hours of work, advanced AI algorithms, and lots and lots of computer power.

Deep Fake Tech Developments

The technology that makes deep fake possible is constantly evolving. Tech companies do not like deep fake videos, as they’re often used for spreading fake news or disinformation.

But when there’s a demand for something, researchers and engineers are always pushing the boundaries of what is possible. For instance, Stanford University has achieved a method of transferring an entire 3D head that will make deep fake videos next to impossible to spot.

Similarly, Heidelberg University has developed a technique that allows a source’s entire body to be mapped onto a target image. Again, this would make the deep fake impossible to spot. And it is far more sophisticated than how current deep fake videos are made.

With these two new technologies, the future of deep fakes is not in question: they will get better, more believable, and harder to spot. And this is causing governments and tech giants like Facebook all kinds of headaches because the harder something is to spot, the harder it is to takedown.

And deep fake videos can be used to create panic, fear, and spread misinformation very easily. Imagine a press conference, featuring Joe Biden, where he confirms Earth is about to be attacked by aliens. People would go nuts. But with deep fake, a video like this could be easily made and distributed rapidly online.

It’d cause chaos. Like when War of The Worlds first aired on the radio at the beginning of the 20th century. People were so freaked out that a few even killed themselves rather than face the wrath of the (fictional) invading aliens.

The same thing isn’t likely with deep fake, however; we’ve come a long way since then. And most people know that things on Facebook should always be taken with a pinch of salt. And yet, millions of people believe in the flat earth…

Maybe we should be worried about deep fakes, after all…

