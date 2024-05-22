Reach those all-important 10,000 steps a day with the help of your iPhone. Here are the best step-tracking apps out there for counting steps on iPhone.

When we think of exercise, many of us probably think of activities such as running, weight lifting, swimming, and yoga.

However, those activities aren’t the only ones that count as exercise–and exercise doesn’t need to be intense or high-impact to have a big benefit to your health.

Matter of fact, one of the best exercises you can do is walking.

And you don’t need to go on hour-long walks. You can divide your walks up into several short ones throughout the day.

What really matters, according to some experts, is how much you do each day. And this is easiest counted in steps.

Thankfully, you don’t need to count your own steps. If you have the right app and an iPhone you can count your own. Yes, the iPhone has thousands of amzing apps across myriad categories, including iPhone step counting apps.

Here are the best iPhone apps for counting steps.

Best iPhone Step Counting Apps Pedometer++ Pin Image credit: App Store/Cross Forward Consulting, LLC The app’s official description: Use your iPhone as a step counter. Pedometer++ lets you easily keep track of your daily and weekly step counts, without any impact on your battery life. You can view your progress each day from either the iPhone app, Today View widget or Apple Watch app.

Pedometer++ is one of the oldest step counters for the iPhone, but it's still one of the best. The simplicity of the app makes it approachable even for novice walkers. Make this your first download.

How to get it: iOS

Pedometer++ is one of the oldest step counters for the iPhone, but it’s still one of the best. The simplicity of the app makes it approachable even for novice walkers. Make this your first download. How to get it: iOS Pacer Pedometer & Step Tracker Pin Image credit: App Store/Pacer Health, Inc The app’s official description: Pacer is like having a walking buddy and health coach in one app. You can track all your activities in one beautifully intuitive interface. And you’ll get motivation and support from our amazing Pacer community. Pacer’s fun challenges, amazing data insights, outdoor routes, personalized fitness plans and guided workouts will help you achieve your unique fitness goals. Be active and feel great anywhere, any time!

Pacer Pedometer & Step Tracker is a great app for step counting. Not only does it track your steps, but it can also map them, and the app even motivates you with challenges.

How to get it: iOS

Pacer Pedometer & Step Tracker is a great app for step counting. Not only does it track your steps, but it can also map them, and the app even motivates you with challenges. How to get it: iOS Walkmeter Walking & Hiking GPS Pin Image credit: App Store/Abvio Inc. The app’s official description: Walkmeter is the most advanced application for walkers and hikers. Built for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and iCloud, it makes your iPhone a powerful fitness computer — with maps, graphs, splits, intervals, laps, announcements, zones, training plans and more.

An oldie but goldie, Walkmeter has been around for ages now–and that's a very good thing because it tells you how much love is put into this app. Not only does it track your walks and dozens of other metrics about them (like calories burned), this app has an AMAZING privacy policy: all your data is stored on your phone, no account required.

How to get it: iOS

An oldie but goldie, Walkmeter has been around for ages now–and that’s a very good thing because it tells you how much love is put into this app. Not only does it track your walks and dozens of other metrics about them (like calories burned), this app has an AMAZING privacy policy: all your data is stored on your phone, no account required. How to get it: iOS Stepz – Step Counter & Tracker Pin Image credit: App Store/Easy Tiger Apps, LLC. The app’s official description: Stepz is a convenient step counter app that leverages the clever Apple Motion Coprocessor which collects your motion data automatically in the background while saving battery life. This simple pedometer app has been specifically developed for the iPhone and Apple Watch. Do you move enough throughout the day? Learn more about your daily activity and get fit by reaching your step goal! To provide you with a complete overview of your fitness progress, Stepz can import all your past steps from the Apple Health app.

Another super-simple app that allows you to quickly track your steps automatically. It's kind of like Pedometer++, but allows you to connect with your friends in the app.

How to get it: iOS

Another super-simple app that allows you to quickly track your steps automatically. It’s kind of like Pedometer++, but allows you to connect with your friends in the app. How to get it: iOS Accupedo Pedometer Pin Image credit: App Store/Corusen LLC The app’s official description: Accupedo is simple and easy to use. It automatically tracks your daily walking. With easy to read charts and history logs, monitor your steps, calories burned, distance, and time. As your best walking buddy, Accupedo will motivate you to walk more! Set up your daily goal and step towards a healthier you with Accupedo pedometer. Accupedo counts your steps regardless of where you put your phone like your pocket, waist belt, or bag. Be healthy by setting up your daily goal and accurately monitoring your steps with Accupedo.

Accupedo Pedometer is another all-encompassing step tracker, but what we really love is its widget and smart messages feature that keeps you motivated.

How to get it: iOS

Accupedo Pedometer is another all-encompassing step tracker, but what we really love is its widget and smart messages feature that keeps you motivated. How to get it: iOS ActivityTracker Pedometer Pin Image credit: App Store/Bits&Coffee The app’s official description: Ac­tiv­i­ty­Track­er will keep track of your steps, active calories, dis­tance, ac­tive time, and flights of stairs climbed just by car­ry­ing your iPhone or Apple Watch around, which you al­ready do! Re­search has shown that just by be­ing more ac­tive you will also be health­i­er. Not every­one wants a vig­or­ous ex­er­cise rou­tine so just in­creas­ing your dai­ly ac­tiv­i­ty will get you in bet­ter shape. Ac­tiv­i­ty­Track­er will auto-mag­i­cal­ly quan­ti­fy your dai­ly and weekly ac­tiv­i­ty and mo­ti­vate you to be more ac­tive for free!

A beautifully designed step-tracking app that also offers an Apple Watch app and has stunning iOS 14 home screen widgets.

How to get it: iOS

A beautifully designed step-tracking app that also offers an Apple Watch app and has stunning iOS 14 home screen widgets. How to get it: iOS Pedometer – α Step Counter Pin Image credit: App Store/ITO Technologies, Inc. The app’s official description: “Pedometer” records the number of steps you have walked and displays them again along with the number of calories that you have burned, distance, walking time and speed per hour. It is easy to use. Simply carry around your smartphone as you normally would. Of course, it will continue to automatically record your steps even if you put it in your pocket or bag. You can view a graph with the number of steps you have walked and all other information anytime. Let’s enjoy walking with this app!

There's something hypnotic about this app's interface. It's a great way to see your step activity at a glance.

How to get it: iOS

There’s something hypnotic about this app’s interface. It’s a great way to see your step activity at a glance. How to get it: iOS Steps – Activity Tracker Pin Image credit: App Store/Year of Code, LLC The app’s official description: Track how far you walk and how many steps you take. Always on, works on all iPhones. Steps is a pedometer and activity tracker. It shows you just how much you’re moving in a simple, elegant way. Set a goal. As you walk, the colors change to show your progress like a sunrise. No noise, no extra gadget to wear and nothing to distract you.

A simple, minimalist step tracker. It also has an accompanying Apple Watch app.

How to get it: iOS

A simple, minimalist step tracker. It also has an accompanying Apple Watch app. How to get it: iOS Walkster: Walking Weight Loss Pin Image credit: App Store/Bickster LLC The app’s official description: Lose the weight you’ve always wanted to lose. Join our community of millions of happy walkers that are dropping pounds, staying healthy, looking and feeling better than ever – by purposely walking. Our health experts and physical therapists create custom plans for you to follow, so you can reach your weight goals and live your best life!

One of the more full-featured step trackers. Users rave about its walking plans that help them achieve their weight loss goals.

How to get it: iOS

One of the more full-featured step trackers. Users rave about its walking plans that help them achieve their weight loss goals. How to get it: iOS Movesum Pin Image credit: App Store/Lifesum AB The app’s official description: For most of us, the problem is that we need to move more, not faster. Movesum is a brand new step-counting concept that helps you find the motivation to exercise. The beautifully designed app provides you with a simple and effective way to set movement goals, stay committed, and connect your activity with the way you eat. Use the smart notifications to reach your daily goal and build streaks, so that you can become healthier. Movesum will not only help you take your daily exercise to the next level, it will give you a clearer view of how the food you eat is effected by your exercise.

This app makes the list because it's made by the same people who brought us the excellent dieting app, Lifesum. While Movesum is pretty barebones right now, it does offer an Apple Watch app and even iMessage stickers.

How to get it: iOS

This app makes the list because it’s made by the same people who brought us the excellent dieting app, Lifesum. While Movesum is pretty barebones right now, it does offer an Apple Watch app and even iMessage stickers. How to get it: iOS

Final Thoughts

The iPhone has millions of terrific apps available for it – including dozens of step counting apps.

And when it comes sto iPhone step counting apps, these are out favories.

If you just want a simplified app experience to count your steps, give Pedometer++, Movesum, Steps – Activity Tracker, Stepz – Step Counter & Tracker, or ActivityTracker Pedometer a try.

If you want to track your steps on a map, Pacer Pedometer & Step Tracker, Walkmeter Walking & Hiking GPS, or Accupedo Pedometer a download.

If you want a step counter with planety of themes to choose from, Pedometer α – Step Counter is great.

And for those walking for weightloss, Walkster: Walking Weight Loss is a terrific solution.