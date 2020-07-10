The 5 Best Apps For Counting Calories – You Can Lose Weight With 2020s Best Apps

Smartphones have gone from primarily communication tools to pretty much being a device for whatever we want. But one of the increasingly most common uses of a smartphone is to help its owner get healthier. This is evidenced by the hundreds of exercise apps available for smartphones.

However, another health-focused app genre is calorie counters. Because people always have their smartphones on them, the devices make it so much easier to consistently track our calories, no matter if we’re eating out or eating in. But what are the best calorie counting apps? These are 2020’s top 5.

Lifesum

The app’s official description: Personalized Diets and Meal Plans, food and exercise tracking, calorie counter, and healthy recipes, all in one place. Get healthy and feel great with Lifesum! Join 45 million users on the journey to better health and discover how tracking small habits can make a big difference in becoming happier and healthier.

What it does: Lifesum is one of the most popular calorie-counting apps. It tells you your ideal calorie intake based on your goals and then shows you how many calories you have left for the day based on what you've already eaten. A clean UI and powerful tracking tools make it the favorite of many.

Lifesum is one of the most popular calorie-counting apps. It tells you your ideal calorie intake based on your goals and then shows you how many calories you have left for the day based on what you’ve already eaten. A clean UI and powerful tracking tools make it the favorite of many. How to get it: Android, iOS

Lose It!

The app’s official description: Lose It! uses the proven principles of calorie tracking to educate and help you succeed. To get started just input your profile details with your goal weight and we’ll calculate the daily calorie budget best for you. Next, easily track your food, weight, and activity and get ready to celebrate your weight loss victories. There’s no easier way to change your habits and learn about your nutrition needs.

What it does: Lose It is one of the oldest calorie-tracking apps in the world. It first debuted a dozen years ago, but since then has consistently been a leader in the field. It's got one of the most robust food libraries out there.

Lose It is one of the oldest calorie-tracking apps in the world. It first debuted a dozen years ago, but since then has consistently been a leader in the field. It’s got one of the most robust food libraries out there. How to get it: Android, iOS

MyFitnessPal

The app’s official description: Whether you want to lose weight, tone up, get healthy, change your habits, or start a new diet, you’ll love MyFitnessPal.

What it does: MyFitnessPal is perhaps the most recognizable name on this list. That's because the app has worked for years to offer deep integration with dozens of apps and devices. The features of the app are much the same as many on this list: calorie counting, barcode scanning, etc. Still, it's one of the most popular calorie-counting apps out there.

MyFitnessPal is perhaps the most recognizable name on this list. That’s because the app has worked for years to offer deep integration with dozens of apps and devices. The features of the app are much the same as many on this list: calorie counting, barcode scanning, etc. Still, it’s one of the most popular calorie-counting apps out there. How to get it: Android, iOS

Noom

The app’s official description: We’re the experts in the science of behavior change. You’re the expert in you. Together, we make the perfect team! A scientifically-proven psychological approach to weight loss and behavior change that works. Our team of doctors, psychologists, nutritionists, and personal trainers has created a program that takes the most effective behavior change research and psychological techniques and delivers them to you in a way that suits your lifestyle (and works!).

What it does: Noom is one of the newest apps on this list. It has a heavy focus on the psychology behind our eating habits. The app really focuses on changing your mindset and eating habits, while, of course, helping you count your calories.

Noom is one of the newest apps on this list. It has a heavy focus on the psychology behind our eating habits. The app really focuses on changing your mindset and eating habits, while, of course, helping you count your calories. How to get it: Android, iOS

MyNetDiary

The app’s official description: Discover the diet app that takes care of what the other apps don’t. MyNetDiary – sleek, smart, simple. It’s your personal weight-loss, diet, and nutrition assistant. Rated #1 by the American Journal of Preventive Medicine.

What it does: Yep, it's got barcode scanning, calorie and nutrient tracking, and a built-in GPS tracker for walking and running. But what makes MyNetDiary so good is its stellar interface, which is one of the best on this list.

Yep, it’s got barcode scanning, calorie and nutrient tracking, and a built-in GPS tracker for walking and running. But what makes MyNetDiary so good is its stellar interface, which is one of the best on this list. How to get it: Android, iOS