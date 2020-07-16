The 5 Best Apps For Learning Guitar in 2020 (Android & iPhone)

Who hasn’t dreamed of rocking out onstage while shredding a guitar in front of legions of adoring fans? Yet while few of us will ever achieve that rock star status, we can all become proficient at playing the guitar for our own enjoyment.

However, there’s plenty of time you need to dedicate to do that. The National Guitar Academy estimates it takes the average person anywhere from 6 to 18 months to learn to play the guitar. The good news is that perhaps you can be at the shorter end of that timeline if you are using the right teaching tools. With that in mind here are the 5 best apps for learning guitar in 2020.

Guitar Tricks

Save

The app’s official description: Introducing Guitar Lessons by Guitar Tricks, the best, most fun, and educational way to learn guitar with guided, step-by-step videos. Our system is tested and proven to work for beginners and advanced guitar players. Guitar Tricks is designed to empower beginners to play guitar by learning actual hit songs from the very start – not boring drills and exercises.

Introducing Guitar Lessons by Guitar Tricks, the best, most fun, and educational way to learn guitar with guided, step-by-step videos. Our system is tested and proven to work for beginners and advanced guitar players. Guitar Tricks is designed to empower beginners to play guitar by learning actual hit songs from the very start – not boring drills and exercises. What it does: What people love about this app is that it gives you over 1,000 songs from world-famous artists to practice on, including the Beatles, Pearl Jam, and Stevie Ray Vaughn. It’s also been praised for its step-by-step videos and useful tools like a chord and scale finder.

What people love about this app is that it gives you over 1,000 songs from world-famous artists to practice on, including the Beatles, Pearl Jam, and Stevie Ray Vaughn. It’s also been praised for its step-by-step videos and useful tools like a chord and scale finder. How to get it: Android, iOS

Fender Play

Save

The app’s official description: Fender Play is the complete learning app for guitar, bass and ukulele. Play your first song in minutes with easy, fun, bite-sized lessons, featuring your favorite songs.

Fender Play is the complete learning app for guitar, bass and ukulele. Play your first song in minutes with easy, fun, bite-sized lessons, featuring your favorite songs. What it does: We’re crazy about the clean UI of Fender Play. It makes approaching learning to play guitar less intimidating. Of course, it’s also packed with tons of song tutorials including modern-day hits like Pumped up Kicks by Foster the People, All of Me by John Legend, and Renegades by X Ambassadors.

We’re crazy about the clean UI of Fender Play. It makes approaching learning to play guitar less intimidating. Of course, it’s also packed with tons of song tutorials including modern-day hits like Pumped up Kicks by Foster the People, All of Me by John Legend, and Renegades by X Ambassadors. How to get it: Android, iOS

Justin Guitar Beginner Lessons

Save

The app’s official description: The world’s best guitar teacher guides you through your first chords and songs! Justin’s Beginner Course is THE app to get you started, whether you’re just picking up the guitar for the first time or have been playing for a while but want to make sure there’s no left holes in your skills. Justin will guide you through your first songs with this interactive step-by-step course that will teach you chords, strumming, capo, fingerpicking, and how to play hundreds of awesome songs.

The world’s best guitar teacher guides you through your first chords and songs! Justin’s Beginner Course is THE app to get you started, whether you’re just picking up the guitar for the first time or have been playing for a while but want to make sure there’s no left holes in your skills. Justin will guide you through your first songs with this interactive step-by-step course that will teach you chords, strumming, capo, fingerpicking, and how to play hundreds of awesome songs. What it does: Justin Sandercoe is one of the most renowned guitar teachers out there–and this is his official app. This app is made for absolute beginners, so its a great place to start off if you’re just getting on your musical journey. It includes a song collection of over 200 hits and 25 exclusive instructional videos.

Justin Sandercoe is one of the most renowned guitar teachers out there–and this is his official app. This app is made for absolute beginners, so its a great place to start off if you’re just getting on your musical journey. It includes a song collection of over 200 hits and 25 exclusive instructional videos. How to get it: Android, iOS

Andy Guitar

Save

The app’s official description: Learn guitar with Andy Guitar – here you’ll find hundreds of free online guitar lessons including song tutorials, a beginner course, help with strumming and answers to common questions from learning guitarists. All the benefits of a paid subscription app – for free!

Learn guitar with Andy Guitar – here you’ll find hundreds of free online guitar lessons including song tutorials, a beginner course, help with strumming and answers to common questions from learning guitarists. All the benefits of a paid subscription app – for free! What it does: If you’re a fan of the Andy Guitar YouTube channel, you’ll want to grab the official app. It’s packed with a massive library of lessons and courses and is a terrific way to access all the videos available on the official website right on your phone.

If you’re a fan of the Andy Guitar YouTube channel, you’ll want to grab the official app. It’s packed with a massive library of lessons and courses and is a terrific way to access all the videos available on the official website right on your phone. How to get it: Android, iOS

Fretello

Save

The app’s official description: Fretello teaches you the guitar skills you need to play the songs you love, taking you from zero to hero with as little as 20 minutes of practice a day. You’ll learn all the basics of guitar with our beginner video courses, develop them with our daily workouts, then put everything into practice by learning to play your favorite songs.

Fretello teaches you the guitar skills you need to play the songs you love, taking you from zero to hero with as little as 20 minutes of practice a day. You’ll learn all the basics of guitar with our beginner video courses, develop them with our daily workouts, then put everything into practice by learning to play your favorite songs. What it does: This is another app beginners rave about. It’s packed with tons of video courses for the beginner, and features and incredible tool that uses artificial intelligence to track your process and give you feedback.

This is another app beginners rave about. It’s packed with tons of video courses for the beginner, and features and incredible tool that uses artificial intelligence to track your process and give you feedback. How to get it: Android, iOS