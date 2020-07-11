The 5 Best Apps For Learning Spanish in 2020

If you’re reading this, you obviously know English. But what you might not know is English is only the third most-spoken language in the world, with 379 million speakers. As far as Western languages go, the most-spoken is actually Spanish, with 460 million speakers. Spanish is also the second-most spoken language in the world (the first is Mandarin Chinese).

However, unlike Mandarine Chinese, Spanish (like English) is one of the easiest languages to learn for native speakers of other Western languages. And as with so many other things you can do in today’s world, you can learn it from the comfort of your smartphone, thanks to the myriad language training apps available. Here are our picks for the five best apps to learn Spanish.

Duolingo

The app’s official description: Learn a new language with the world’s most-downloaded education app! Duolingo is the fun, free app for learning 35+ languages through quick, bite-sized lessons. Practice speaking, reading, listening, and writing to build your vocabulary and grammar skills.

Duolingo is widely considered the best language app out there. Now in almost its tenth year, the app’s learning program is built around short, engaging 10-minute lessons. It also offers a gasified system to keep encouraging you to learn a little more each day. How to get it: Android, iOS

Busuu

The app’s official description: Looking for the best way to learn a new language on your phone? Consider your search over. You’ve just discovered Busuu – the award-winning app that makes mastering languages easier, more entertaining and effective for all. Whether you’re learning for a higher grade, a career boost, mind-blowing travel experiences or for better conversations with your loved ones, Busuu has got your back.

Busuu uses a host of pictures and audio files to help you achieve a mastery of Spanish. One of the best features of the app is its Conversations feature that will connect you to native speakers so you can test your real-life conversational skills. How to get it: Android, iOS

MosaLingua

The app’s official description: MosaLingua is an efficient and effective app designed for people who don’t have much free time and who want to start speaking a foreign language quickly! Just 10 minutes of practice a day is enough to get results you’ll be proud of.

MosaLingua language learning principle is based around what’s known as the Pareto Principle. This means that app focuses on teaching you 20% of the language that you’ll be using 80% of the time. This is a great way to quickly learn the most important parts of a language. How to get it: Android, iOS

Brainscape

The app’s official description: Brainscape works by personalizing the TIMING of each flashcard repetition, using proven cognitive science. Whether you’re learning a language, preparing for a test, or just acquiring some fun trivia, Brainscape spaces the repetition of each bite-sized concept based on exactly the right interval for YOUR brain.

Brainscape is all about flashcards. Yep, the tried and true language learning methods you probably remember for school. Despite its old school approach, many people still swear by this method. How to get it: Android, iOS

Memrise

The app’s official description: Join over 50 million people already using Memrise to learn as fast as humanly possible. Learn to speak a new language while having fun. Let real native speakers teach you their language from the streets of their home town through our Learn with Locals video clips. Sound just like one of them and impress the hell out of yourself and your friends.

Memrise has quickly become one of the most popular language-learning apps. This is thanks to it offering videos of native speakers that help you associate the correct pronunciation of a word or phrase while at the same time as seeing someone speak it in a natural tone. It’s a terrific learning experience. How to get it: Android, iOS