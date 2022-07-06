How To Stream The Batman (2022) Online TODAY

If you’re looking to stream The Batman online, what’re your options right now? Let’s investigate…

The Batman hit cinemas in early 2022 and the reviews have been very positive. Robert Pattinson takes on the titular role of Gotham’s caped crusader in what has been described as one of the best reboots of the Batman franchise since Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy.

Written and Directed by Matt Reeves, the man responsible for Let Me In and the new Planet of The Apes franchise, The Batman puts Batman on the trail of a brutal serial killer in Gotham City. The film is heavily based on older, classic film noir detective movies and spans almost three hours. The cast is impressive too with Robert Pattinson, Paul Dano, Jeffery Wright, Zoe Kravitz, and Colin Farrell, who plays Penguin.

For fans of the DC universe, this latest installment is one of the best to date with nearly all critics agreeing Pattinson really made the role his own, earning himself a place as the true successor to Christian Bale. Sorry, Ben Affleck. But them’s the breaks. And because of the success of The Batman, there’s a good chance we’ll see potentially two more films with Pattinson playing Batman.

Can You Stream The Batman Online?

If you missed The Batman in the cinema or, like me, you prefer to watch your films at home, free from strangers in the comfort of your living room, then you might be wondering if The Batman is available to stream online? I have some good news and some bad news.

The good news is that if you’re in the USA, you can stream The Batman on HBO Max. The Batman has been available on HBO Max since April 18 2022 and is probably one of the main reasons why the platform is enjoying such rapid growth at the moment. HBO Max also has The Batman available in 4K HDR too, so you can watch in the highest possible quality.

That’s the good news. The bad news is that HBO Max is ONLY available in the USA at the moment. HBO Max costs $13.99 a month and if you’re up for something a little risky, you can get it up and running in the UK with a VPN. But, again, this is risky because HBO could start blocking your VPN at any point. If you want to try it, use PureVPN – it’s our current #1 recommended VPN for this kind of thing.

HBO does have plans to bring HBO Max to the UK and other territories outside the USA, but as of right now nothing is official, so I wouldn’t bank on being able to get HBO Max in the UK or Europe anytime soon.

How To Watch The Batman In The UK?

If you’re in the UK, Europe, or basically anywhere that is NOT the USA, you cannot stream The Batman as part of any streaming platform right now. You can buy The Batman, however, on iTunes, Amazon, Play Movies, and other online media platforms – but it will cost you money, around £13.99. As for a physical, Blu-Ray 4K release, expect The Batman to arrive in stores from June – spoiler: it’s now July, so you can go out and buy it right now.

And if your TV isn’t smart and you need to pick up a streaming stick, check out these options below – they’re the cheapest and best way to turn your old, non-smart TV into a fully fledged streaming machine:

