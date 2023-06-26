How to Make Customized Phone Cases: What You Need To Know

Pin

Here’s a quick and easy guide about how to make customized phone cases with one of the biggest case retailers on the planet, Casetify…

Custom phone cases are BIG business. Billions of people search for this exact phrase every single year. And because, like nature, capitalism abhors a vacuum, there are now plenty of retailers online that specialize in this exact thing – creating unique, custom phone cases.

But, as always, there are plenty of caveats you need to be aware of. The most important of which is that most print-on-demand phone cases, while fully customizable, lack nearly all the protection qualities you’d want from a case for your phone.

There’s plenty of different types of phone cases available, but the general rule of thumb you need to keep in mind before buying one is this: if it is really cheap, it probably sucks.

For this reason it is very important to go with the right service when getting a customized phone case. As of right now, the best option – both according to us and millions of user worldwide – is Casetify.

Why Choose Casetify?

This guide will show you how to customize a phone case using Casetify but if you need more information on Casetify, like, as a brand and why it is worth looking at for your next case, please do check out our Casetify review for a full breakdown of what makes this phone case maker tick.

With Casetify, you can create a phone case that is truly one-of-a-kind. Whether you want to use personal photos, unique designs, or even real flowers, Casetify has you covered. Plus, their cases are not just beautiful, but also offer military-grade protection which is why it is listed inside our most recent guide to the Best Phone Case Brands.

Step-by-Step Guide to Making a Customized Phone Case with Casetify Pin Step 1: Choose Your Device First, visit the Casetify website and select the type of device you have. Casetify supports a wide range of devices, including iPhones, Samsung Galaxy phones, and more. Step 2: Select a Case Style Next, choose the style of case you want. Casetify offers a variety of options, from slim cases to extra protective ones. Each style also comes with its own range of customization options. Step 3: Start Customizing Pin Now comes the fun part: customizing your case. You can choose to upload your own photos, either from Instagram or Facebook or from your phone and/or computer. You can also use your own unique designs as well. If you don’t have anything specific in mind, you could just use something from Casetify’s extensive library of graphics and patterns. You can also add text, choose different fonts, and even add stickers. And if that wasn’t enough, you can even add in things like charms and lanyards as well as things like lens protectors. Step 4: Preview and Adjust Once you’ve added your design elements, you can preview your case. This is your chance to make sure everything looks just right. You can adjust the size and placement of your images, change colors, and more. Step 5: Place Your Order When you’re happy with your design, it’s time to place your order. Casetify will create your custom case and ship it to you.

Other Methods of Customizing Phone Cases

While Casetify is an excellent choice for creating a customized phone case, there are other methods you can explore as well, such as:

DIY Phone Cases

If you’re feeling crafty, you can make your own phone case at home. This can be as simple as buying a clear case and decorating it with markers or stickers, or as complex as creating a case from scratch using resin or other materials.

Other Online Platforms

There are also other online platforms that allow you to design your own phone case, such as Zazzle or Redbubble. These platforms work similarly to Casetify, allowing you to upload your own designs and customize your case but, per our tests, they did not have the same level of protection as cases from Casetify.

