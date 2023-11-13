How to Unpair an Apple Watch: 2 Super-Simple Methods

11/13/23 • 3 min read

Pin

Here’s two super quick and super simple ways to unpair your Apple Watch from your iPhone. And, yes: this method works for ALL Apple Watch models

Key Takeaways: Easy Unpairing Process : Unpair your Apple Watch right from your iPhone.

: Unpair your Apple Watch right from your iPhone. Automatic Backup Creation : Your watch’s data is automatically backed up before unpairing.

: Your watch’s data is automatically backed up before unpairing. Manual Unpairing Option: For when you don’t have access to your iPhone.

Unpairing your Apple Watch from your iPhone is a necessary step when you’re planning to pair it with a different iPhone, sell it and get a new Apple Watch, or troubleshoot certain issues.

The process is straightforward and ensures that your data is backed up for future use which means when you connect a new Apple Watch to your iPhone, all your current data syncs perfectly.

Two Methods For Unpairing Apple Watch Pin Unpairing Using Your iPhone The easiest way to unpair your Apple Watch is through the Apple Watch app on your iPhone. This method also creates an automatic backup of your watch, which can be restored later if needed. Keep Your Devices Close: Ensure your Apple Watch and iPhone are close together during the unpairing process. Open the Apple Watch App: On your iPhone, open the Apple Watch app. Go to the ‘My Watch’ Tab: Tap the “My Watch” tab at the bottom. Select Your Watch: Tap on your watch at the top of the screen, then tap the info button (i) next to the watch you want to unpair. Start the Unpairing Process: Tap “Unpair Apple Watch.” Confirm: If you’re using a cellular model, choose to keep or remove your cellular plan. Enter your Apple ID password to disable Activation Lock. Wait for the Process to Complete: The unpairing process will start, and a backup of your watch will be created on your iPhone. Manual Unpairing If you don’t have access to your iPhone but need to unpair your Apple Watch, you can do so directly from the watch. However, this method won’t back up your data. On Your Apple Watch: Go to the Settings app. Navigate to ‘General’: Tap on “General.” Select ‘Reset’: Scroll down and choose “Reset.” Erase All Content and Settings: Tap on “Erase All Content and Settings.” This method is useful in situations where you can’t access your iPhone but need to reset your watch.

Unpairing your Apple Watch from your iPhone is a simple process that can be done directly through the Apple Watch app on your iPhone, ensuring that your data is safely backed up. If you don’t have access to your iPhone, the manual unpairing method is also available, though it won’t save your data.

Need to know anything else about Apple Watch? Hit up our ultimate Apple Watch guide – it covers literally everything you need to know about new models, new updates, and new features and capabilities.