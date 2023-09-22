Apple Watch Ultra 2 Colors: What Colors Does The Apple Watch Ultra 2 & Its Bands Come In? 

Pin

The new Ultra is here – but what changes does it bring in color options compared to its predecessor? Let’s discuss the Apple Watch Ultra 2 colors.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is here, bringing little changes in design compared to the original Ultra. The improvements are underneath the body – powered by the new Apple S9 silicon, Ultra 2 is the fastest Apple Watch yet. Apple also upgraded the display, which can now go up to 3000 nits in peak brightness, compared to the 2000 nits of its predecessor.

What hasn’t changed is the design and color options. Apple Watch Ultra 2 comes in a single colors. But the Apple Watch Ultra 2 comes with three types of official bands – each in three different colors.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 Comes In A Single Color Like Before

Before the launch of Ultra 2, there have been some leaks that it will come with two or more color options. Unfortunately, that’s not the case, as the Apple Watch Ultra 2 comes in only a single color – just like the Apple Watch Ultra before.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 comes with a single-color titanium option, which matches the new Natural Titanium color of the iPhone 15 Pro series.

However, Ultra 2 comes in various band colors and styles; let’s discuss that next.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 Official Band Colors & Styles

Apple Watch Ultra 2 doesn’t come with many changes; it comes with the same set of bands Apple Watch Ultra has. What’s more interesting is that the older Apple Watch Ultra bands directly fit the Apple Watch Ultra 2 because of the unchanged design.

Ocean Band

The most popular Apple Watch Ultra band is back in Ultra 2. Ocean Band is available in three colors – Orange, Blue, and White.

Ocean Band Orange Ocean Band Blue Ocean Band White

The Ocean Band is made out of high-performance elastomer with tubular structures for stretching it for a perfect fit. As the name suggests, it is meant to be taken underwater – the buckle is corrosion-resistant and is ideal for water sports. Apple even sells you an extension for the Ocean Band with extra length if you need to wear the watch over your wetsuit.

Alpine Loop

The new Alpine Loop is part of the carbon-neutral efforts Apple promised at the launch event. It comes in three colors – Blue, Indigo, and Olive.

Alpine Loop Blue Alpine Loop Indigo Alpine Loop Olive

The Alpine Loop band is a rugged band with two layers of textile woven together without any stitching. This band is carbon neutral, and Apple says it contains 43% recycled content and is made with 100% clean energy electricity.

Trail Loop

Trail Loop is also part of Carbon Neutral efforts from Apple. It is made up of nylon instead and comes with two colors on a single loop. Trail Loop is available in three color combos – Orange/Beige, Green/Grey, and Blue/Black.

Trail Loop Orange/Beige Trail Loop Green/Grey Trail Loop Blue/Black

Apple notes that the Trail Loop creates a soft strap with increased elasticity for a comfortable fit. The Trail Loop contains 32% recycled content by weight and is made with 100% clean energy electricity.