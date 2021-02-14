In this post, we will answer the question – Is The Xiaomi Poco M3 Waterproof?

Xiaomi Poco M3 is Xiaomi’s latest entry-level smartphone, launched in December 2020. For its price, this device offers much more than is expected. Nonetheless, it still begs the question, ‘is the Xiaomi Poco M3 water-proofed?’

Is the Xiaomi Poco M3 water-proofed? If yes, how long can it stay in the water?

No, the Xiaomi Poco M3 is not water-proofed, but it did survive a two-minutes submersion test in water. This means you can use your Poco M3 in wet condition, but not in the pool!

Does the Xiaomi Poco M3 have an IP rating?

No, the Xiaomi Poco M3 does not have an official IP 52 or 68 ratings; therefore, Poco M3 is not officially dust-proofed, splash-proofed, or water-proofed. Water-proofed devices get an official IP 68 rating, while splash-proofed devices get an official IP52 rating.

IP means Ingress Protection. This is an official rating to show if a device is dust-proofed, splash-proofed, or water-proofed.

Why does the Xiaomi Poco M3 not have an IP rating?

Although you may not expect much from the entry-level Xiaomi Poco M3 device bearing in mind that the phone costs just $181. The phone does have a splash-proof feature, but never an official IP rating.

This makes it an affordable entry-level smartphone device.

How much water can the Xiaomi Poco M3 handle?

Based on splash tests conducted, the Poco M3 can handle accidental splashes, a fall in the water, use in the rain or wet environment; it cannot withstand total immersion in water at a depth level of over 6 centimeters for more than 2 minutes. That makes the Xiaomi Poco M3 unsuitable for use in the pool. This is so unlike the Xiaomi Mi 11 which can handle much water at a deeper level, but then it doesn’t have an IP rating.

Like the Xiaomi Mi 11, Sony Xperia Pro, and other water-proofed smartphones, you can use the Poco M3 while using the shower as our test shows that it can withstand heavy splashes of water.

Hence, it’s an entry-level device built for use in a rugged, wet environment, although it doesn’t have an official IP rating.

The Xiaomi Poco M3 is not water-proofed

In one of the tests I conducted, I submerged the Poco M3 in a bowl of water about 10 inches deep, standing the phone upright in the water, and shaking it.

I could see bubbles of air coming out from the camera, showing that water is percolating into Poco M3, the screen flickered, and after a while, it went off. I brought it out and dried it with a towel, powered it on, but the power button didn’t work.

My conclusion: the Xiaomi Poco M3 is not water resistant.

Xiaomi Poco M3 is splash-proofed

The splash-proof test I conducted proved that the Xiaomi Poco M3 is splash-proof. I sprayed the Poco M3 with heavy splashes of water directly on the screen. While doing so, the screen responded to water splashes but didn’t go off.

After drying it with a towel and shaking off excess water from the I/O ports, the Poco M3 worked perfectly. Its screen responded well, with no fault with the speaker, charging port, and earpiece jack. The camera worked perfectly too.

Based on this test, you can enjoy the Poco M3’s fantastic features even in rainy weather. I was eager to try the 48MP triple AI camera with 2MP autofocus and Macro cameras in the rain but never an underwater shot.

Although the Poco M3 is splash-proof since it doesn’t have an official IP rating, It can withstand accidental splashes and use in the rain or the shower. However, you shouldn’t attempt to go swimming or taking underwater selfie shots with Poco M3 except if you’re ready to lose your $181 worth of device to water.

In my opinion, the Xiaomi Poco M3 would have come with an IP52 splash rating just like the Motorola Edge S, but getting an IP52 rating for the Poco M3 means you will be spending way more than $181.

Xiaomi Poco M3 Specifications

A quick review of Xiaomi Poco M3’s specifications shows that you’re getting way more bang for $181.

For that amount, you get a device running the Android 10 OS upgradable to Android, 11, and 12 OS if released. The device has a 6.53 inches IPS LCD, 4GB RAM, and 64GB/128GB ROM powered by a Snapdragon 662 processor chip which is powerful enough to support heavy multitasking and high-end games and functionalities.

It also comes fitted with a 48MP primary camera and an 8MP camera selfie, more than what you expected, right? That’s not all; Poco M3 packs in way more battery power than you can get in smartphones of such range with its 6000 mAh Li-Po battery; that’s way more juice to power you through 2 days of heavy usage whether in wet or dry weather conditions.

Bottom Line

The Xiaomi Poco M3 is one of Xiaomi’s most affordable entry-level devices with more features than other phone brands in the same cost category. Although it has no official IP 52 splash rating, it is built to withstand usage in wet conditions and accidental splashes.

