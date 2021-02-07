In this post, we will answer the question – Is the Sony Xperia Pro Waterproof?

One most important quality people often watch out for in a new phone is its water-resistant capacity, especially for the new Sony Xperia Pro, which is Sony’s first 5G phone in the US.

So, is the Sony Xperia Pro waterproof? You’re about to find out…

Is the Sony Xperia Pro Waterproof?

The answer? Of course, the Sony Xperia Pro is waterproof! In as much as you would want to enjoy its 5G and other cool features, here’s what you ought to know about the Sony Xperia Pro.

What IP Rating Does The Sony Xperia Pro Have?

Sony Xperia Pro has an IP65/68 rating, meaning water at a depth of 1.5meters and an exposure time of 30 minutes can’t cause any damage to the phone, and dust particles cannot get inside the phone. Thus, you can bank on its waterproof feature to keep your device safe underwater.

‘IP’ in the IP 65/68 rating stands for ‘Ingress Protection.’ And a rating of 65/68 means that it is dust and water-resistant. The first rating (65) shows its dust-resistant capacity, while the second rating (68) shows its water-resistant ability.

With an IP rating of 68, It means your Sony Xperia Pro is protected from water damage if it is not immersed in water beyond 1.5meters deep for more than 30 minutes.

Even though IP68 is one of the highest water-resistant ratings, it is safest if you do not deliberately immerse your phone in water. However, such a rating will always assure you of your phone’s safety if it accidentally gets in a pool of water or you’re using your phone in the rain.

The Sony Xperia Pro Is Waterproof…

Sony Xperia Pro is water-resistant with an IP68 rating; so is Sony Xperia XZ Premium, Xperia XZ Pro, Xperia XZS, Xperia Z5 Premium Dual, Xperia M5 Dual, and Xperia X Performance.

As you can see, most phones in the Xperia series are waterproof with an IP68 rating, as in the case of Xperia XZ Premium and Xperia XZS.

Going deep-sea diving or messing too much with water can still get your phone damaged because it is still an electronic device, and as you well know, electronic devices are not water-compatible.

However, your Xperia Pro will be fine if it mistakenly drops in a pool of water, in the ocean, or you’re caught in the rain since it has an impressive IP68 rating.

With an IP68 rating, you can go swimming in a pool and capture cool underwater photos. Its 5G connectivity with its four-way mmWave antenna ensures that you can live-stream images or videos to your YouTube page right from under the water!

Underwater selfies look so appealing to me; you wouldn’t believe how thrilled I am, knowing that I can take cool underwater snapshots with Xperia Pro’s 8MP front camera. That’s just more ways than one to keep my family and friend’s thrilled with underwater photography!

How About Some Underwater Shots With its Triple 12MP AI Rear Camera?

I must state this warning clearly: Don’t be tempted to keep it underwater all day. However, you’re sure that your phone will be fine when exposed to water for more than 20 minutes, and you can still enjoy ultra high-speed 5G connectivity to add another dimension of fun to your life while underwater.

Since you now know that you’re using a waterproof Sony Xperia Pro, my advice is that you use your phone like it is not waterproof, and just like every other piece of electronic device, you keep it away from water.

You don’t have to learn this the hard way like I did some years back; therefore, don’t just assume that since your phone is IP68 rated, you can abandon it in water like it is a piece of plastic.

Although Xperia Pro is water-resistant, you wouldn’t be spending way too much buck just to get it in water. Therefore, always keep your phone safe and away from water.

For the best of shots, whether underwater or not, the Xperia Pro comes fitted with triple 12MP wide, telephoto, and ultrawide cameras. Hence, the phone has exceptional depth sensing that can deliver some of the best ultra-wide, portrait, or close shots.

Other Exciting Sony Xperia Pro Features

One important feature that seems to get the attention of professionals is Xperia Pro’s HDMI port. With its HDMI port, you can use your Xperia Pro as an external camera monitor. This means that rather than relying on your camera’s view, you can get a better view of what you’re capturing or photographing using your Sony Xperia Pro as an external view.

Live Stream with 5G Sony Xperia Pro

Sony Xperia Pro’s 5G connectivity means you can use your phone to live-stream whatever you’re capturing with your camera to YouTube, Twitter, or Instagram. Hence, you’re not missing out on the moment, neither are your fans missing out either!

Its OLED display and 6.45 inches screen length mean you can enjoy a cinematic experience right on your device, and backed by a 4000mAh battery, you can enjoy longer hours of watch time or gaming even while on-the-go.