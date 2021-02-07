If you want the answer to the question – Is the Motorola Edge S Waterproof? Read on…

The answer? Yes, the Motorola Edge S is Waterproof, but to an extent. This implies that you cannot go swimming in a pool with this device. You can still enjoy taking clearer and distinctive pictures with its 64MP quad-camera setup and amazing selfies with its double selfie camera while in the rain or in the shower, but not underwater.

In as much as you would want to enjoy Motorola Edge S’s robust gaming and camera abilities, here are some crucial facts you would like to know about its water-resistant capabilities.

What IP Rating Does Motorola Edge S Have?

Motorola Edge S has an IP52 splashproof rating. This rating means that it can’t withstand underwater immersion like the Sony Xperia Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S21, which can both withstand complete submersion in water at a depth of 1.5 meters and exposure time of 30 minutes.

Still, it can withstand occasional splashes of water from rainfall or shower. Whether you’re out in the rain or there’s an accidental splash of water on your device, there’s nothing to worry about because that is not enough to cause damage to your device.

IP in the IP52 Splashproof rating stands for ‘Ingress Protection.’ This rating means that the Motorola Edge S can only withstand occasional water splashes rather than a total immersion in water. Therefore, it is a bad idea to go swimming or attempt to take underwater photographs with the Motorola Edge S device.

Although the Motorola Edge S is splashproof, you should protect your device from overexposure to water from accidental splashes, deliberate use in the shower, or during rainfall.

Bear in mind that the Motorola Edge S is also another piece of electronic device, and as a general rule of thumb, you should keep all electronic devices away from water, whether they are water-resistant or not, since contact with water can cause damage to electronic devices by short-circuiting electronic components.

However, be rest assured that the Motorola Edge S can withstand occasional water splashes, whether by accident, in the rain, or in the shower having a bath.

Motorola Edge S is Water-resistant…

Motorola Edge S is water-resistant, shock resistant, and dust resistant with an IP52 splashproof rating; Motorola Moto G Stylus, Motorola G 5G, DROID Turbo 2, and Moto One 5G Ace are all water, dust, and shock-resistant Motorola smartphones with IP52 rating.

Although, Most Motorola smartphones are water-resistant; rather than focusing on creating devices with higher IP ratings in the same categories as popular phone brands like Apple, Samsung, and Sony; Motorola concentrates its efforts in producing high-end and mid-range devices with great specs in a move to make a strong comeback to the smartphone market.

This move is evidenced in the re-introduction of the 3.5mm audio jack, which is a feature audiophiles are very much in love with since they can enjoy great tunes while out there catching memorable moments in the rain.

The Snapdragon 870 chipset is one milestone achieved by Motorola in its Motorola Edge S design, which gives the device an amazing clock speed of 3.2GHz, a fantastic clock speed for gaming and handling intensive tasks any time of the day, not considering the weather since the device is splashproof.

How About Some Snapshots in the Rain or an Amazing Selfie in the Shower?

Although you can’t use the Motorola Edge for underwater photography, you can surely take amazing photos outdoors, whether it’s raining or not, with its super quad-camera, which consists of a 64MP main camera, 16MP ultrawide camera with a 2MP depth sensor, and a ToF sensor.

Its sleek design with a 6.7 inches IPS LCD screen display incorporates a dual-selfie camera comprising a 15MP primary camera and an 8MP ultrawide camera to capture nostalgic moments even in the rain or in the shower.

Connect with a Superb 5G Ultra-high-speed Connectivity

5G connectivity is the connectivity of the future. With an inbuilt 5G connectivity ability, you can enjoy out-of-the-world ultra-high-speed connectivity whether you’re live-streaming rainy moments on YouTube, downloading, or streaming movies from Netflix.

Long-lasting Battery to see you through a long, busy day outdoor

A phone like the Motorola Edge S designed for outdoor use will definitely pack in way more battery juice to last you for two days of outdoor or heavy use. Therefore, with its 5000mAh, you’re sure of having enough battery power to last you longer than you expect, whether you’re gaming or you’re outdoors catching fun moments with its super camera, quality sound output, powerful processor, and water-resistant ability.

Wrapping Up…

Motorola Edge remains an all-weather smartphone with a decent IP52 splash rating that gives it a water-resistant ability decent enough to protect it from accidental splashes or deliberate use in the rain.