We know the top Twitch streamers are making millions through their subs, tips and ad revenue, but how much is Twitch itself worth? Let’s find out!

Twitch has become a prime destination for gamers and influencers who want to showcase their gaming skills and personality.

It has been around for a little while now and has continued to pick up traction since its official inception almost a decade ago.

What exactly is Twitch, who owns it and how much is it worth? These are the questions we’re going to find the answers to in this article.

What Exactly Is Twitch?

Twitch is a video streaming platform, where broadcasters from all around the world showcase their gaming capabilities, artwork skills and personalities. It’s free to watch anything you like, however you can choose to subscribe if you don’t want to watch ads.

The video gaming community may find a home on Twitch, a live-streaming platform. In 2011, Justin Kan created it as a separate entity from JustinTV. The latter was the first of its kind, a “lifecast,” when it launched in 2007 as a single channel displaying Kan’s life in real-time.

The notion of live-streaming video games was not JustinTV’s primary focus, but after witnessing a large number of people express an interest in this feature, the gaming section of JustinTV was split out as TwitchTV.

Similar to Google‘s purchase of YouTube, Amazon made a $1 billion deal for Twitch shortly after JustinTV shut down in 2014. The decision was questioned for its cost and fundamental worth for Amazon, but the massive growth of Twitch over the last decade has largely quieted those naysayers.

How Much Is Twitch Worth?

Twitch generates revenue through a number of funnels, including advertisements, Twitch Prime, Twitch Turbo and commission from channel subscriptions and tips.

Although Amazon Prime has been included in Twitch’s membership service, Amazon has mostly left Twitch to make its own business decisions. Amazon has been exploring new methods to monetize the platform, such as in-app purchases and Prime offers for games, for quite some time now.

According to a number of estimates from those that have seen the finances, it is believed that Twitch alone is worth around $15 billion. This is thanks to the platform generating more than $2 billion in revenue in each of the previous few years alone.

Figures suggest that the platform made around $300 million in 2017, which rose to nearly $900 million the year after and has since grown to around 300% of this amount in recent years.

How Many Users Does Twitch Have?

In 2023, there are more than 3 million concurrent viewers on the platform at any given time. This is a huge increase from the year 2015, when there were only around 500K watching the likes of summit1g, Trainwrecks, Sodapoppin, Syndicate and Ninja, among other popular streamers.

The increase in viewership has grown without any sign of slowing down, so we can expect these large numbers to continue to rise as more users discover the platform and more streamers begin to broadcast.

