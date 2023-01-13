Ninja’s Twitch Gaming Setup: The $50,000 Gaming Rig…
Ninja is one of the most popular Twitch streamers on the planet. But what kind of setup and tech does Ninja use for his Twitch streams? Let’s find out…
Ninja isn’t just a gamer, he’s an institution.
He holds more records than any other streamer online and has amassed an army of followers (15 million and counting), and was named #1 in Forbes’ 30 Most Important People In Gaming Under 30.
He’s played Fortnite with Drake, spoken on TV and podcasts, and has even been a guest on both The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon and Conan O’Brien’s Clueless Gamer series.
He’s also a millionaire multiple times over and he has done all of this simply by playing games online. Ninja started on Twitch in 2011, left in 2019, returned shortly thereafter and is still going strong in 2023.
But what gear does Ninja use for his Twitch streams?
As you’d expect, quite a lot of Ninja’s rig is custom built. But he does use a range of widely available peripherals and equipment too, as you can see below.
Ninja’s Gaming Equipment
- Alienware AW2518H
- Steelseries Apex Pro TKL
- Logitech G Pro X Superlight
- HyperX Fury S Pro X-Large
- Beyerdynamic DT 1990 Pro
Ninja’s Gaming PC Specs
- CPU: Intel Core I9-9900K
- GPU: Nvidia Geforce RTX 3070
- Motherboard: Asus Rog Maximus XII Hero
- Memory: Teamgroup T-Force Delta Rgb 32gb
- Case: NZXT H700i Ninja Edition
- Liquid Cooling: NZXT Kraken Z73
- HDD: Seagate 4TB Barracuda
- SSD: Western Digital SN550 1TB
- Power Supply: NZXT NP-1pm-e850a E-series 850w
- Fans: NZXT Aer Rgb 140mm
Ninja’s Streaming PC
- Phanteks Eclipse P600S Matte White
- Deepcool Castle 360 AIO White
- Intel Core i9-12900k
- MSI MPG Z690 Force Wifi
- G.Skill Trident z5 32gb DDR5 6000Mhz C40
- EVGA 3060 XC 12gb
- Mushkin Pilot 1TB Gen3
- Lian Li Uni sl120 x7
- EVGA 750 watt GA
- Elgato 4kPro
Ninja’s Streaming Equipment
- Microphone: Electro-Voice Re20
- Microphone Arm: Rode PSA1
- Control Panel: Blackmagic Design Atem Television
- Amplifier: Creative Sound Blaster X7
- Chair: Maxnomic Ninja Edition
- Camera: Blackmagic Design Ursa Mini Pro 4.6K
- Webcam: Logitech Brio
- Studio Light: Neewer Photography 126 Led
- Lighting Kit: Nzxt Hue 2 Rgb
- USB Hub: Elgato Stream Deck XL
How Much Does All This Cost?
Ninja is loaded from his exploits online and, because of his god-like status amongst gamers, tech companies fall over backwards to get him to use their latest products.
Like any online influencer, Ninja gets sent loads of free tech. And he’s talked about this plenty of times. But he also stated that, most of the time, he tends to buy all his own gear, as he likes to stay on top of the latest trends.
So how much would it cost to build a streaming setup like Ninja? If you crunch the numbers, based on what’s listed above, you’re looking at about $50,000 to build a gaming setup similar to Ninja’s.
That’s a lot of coin. But if you’re just getting started, you really do not need to be spending that much money on your Twitch streaming setup.
Like Ninja did back in 2011, just start small, use what you can afford, and scale up as your followers grow. Who knows? By 2030, we could be writing an article about your gaming setup…
In the meantime, your best bet it learning some tried and tested tactics for growing your Twitch followers.
Richard GoodwinRichard Goodwin has been working as a tech journalist for over 10 years. He is the editor and owner of KnowYourMobile.
