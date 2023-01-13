Ninja’s Twitch Gaming Setup: The $50,000 Gaming Rig…

Ninja is one of the most popular Twitch streamers on the planet. But what kind of setup and tech does Ninja use for his Twitch streams? Let’s find out…

Ninja isn’t just a gamer, he’s an institution.

He holds more records than any other streamer online and has amassed an army of followers (15 million and counting), and was named #1 in Forbes’ 30 Most Important People In Gaming Under 30.

He’s played Fortnite with Drake, spoken on TV and podcasts, and has even been a guest on both The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon and Conan O’Brien’s Clueless Gamer series.

He’s also a millionaire multiple times over and he has done all of this simply by playing games online. Ninja started on Twitch in 2011, left in 2019, returned shortly thereafter and is still going strong in 2023.

But what gear does Ninja use for his Twitch streams?

As you’d expect, quite a lot of Ninja’s rig is custom built. But he does use a range of widely available peripherals and equipment too, as you can see below.

Save

Ninja’s Gaming Equipment Alienware AW2518H

Steelseries Apex Pro TKL

Logitech G Pro X Superlight

HyperX Fury S Pro X-Large

Beyerdynamic DT 1990 Pro Ninja’s Gaming PC Specs CPU: Intel Core I9-9900K

GPU: Nvidia Geforce RTX 3070

Motherboard: Asus Rog Maximus XII Hero

Memory: Teamgroup T-Force Delta Rgb 32gb

Case: NZXT H700i Ninja Edition

Liquid Cooling: NZXT Kraken Z73

HDD: Seagate 4TB Barracuda

SSD: Western Digital SN550 1TB

Power Supply: NZXT NP-1pm-e850a E-series 850w

Fans: NZXT Aer Rgb 140mm Ninja’s Streaming PC Phanteks Eclipse P600S Matte White

Deepcool Castle 360 AIO White

Intel Core i9-12900k

MSI MPG Z690 Force Wifi

G.Skill Trident z5 32gb DDR5 6000Mhz C40

EVGA 3060 XC 12gb

Mushkin Pilot 1TB Gen3

Lian Li Uni sl120 x7

EVGA 750 watt GA

Elgato 4kPro Ninja’s Streaming Equipment Microphone: Electro-Voice Re20

Microphone Arm: Rode PSA1

Control Panel: Blackmagic Design Atem Television

Amplifier: Creative Sound Blaster X7

Chair: Maxnomic Ninja Edition

Camera: Blackmagic Design Ursa Mini Pro 4.6K

Webcam: Logitech Brio

Studio Light: Neewer Photography 126 Led

Lighting Kit: Nzxt Hue 2 Rgb

USB Hub: Elgato Stream Deck XL

How Much Does All This Cost?

Ninja is loaded from his exploits online and, because of his god-like status amongst gamers, tech companies fall over backwards to get him to use their latest products.

Like any online influencer, Ninja gets sent loads of free tech. And he’s talked about this plenty of times. But he also stated that, most of the time, he tends to buy all his own gear, as he likes to stay on top of the latest trends.

So how much would it cost to build a streaming setup like Ninja? If you crunch the numbers, based on what’s listed above, you’re looking at about $50,000 to build a gaming setup similar to Ninja’s.

That’s a lot of coin. But if you’re just getting started, you really do not need to be spending that much money on your Twitch streaming setup.

Like Ninja did back in 2011, just start small, use what you can afford, and scale up as your followers grow. Who knows? By 2030, we could be writing an article about your gaming setup…

6 Facts About Ninja… Ninja, a world-renowned Twitch streamer and former professional gamer, is one of the platform’s biggest stars.

He began streaming on Twitch in 2011, and he quickly became one of the most watched gamers on the platform.

His record for concurrent views was broken in 2019 when 667,000 people watched him play Fortnite with rapper Drake.

He currently has over 15 million followers on Twitch and holds several records for reaching subscriber counts faster than any other streamer before him.

In 2017, FORBES named him as one of their 30 Under 30 in gaming, recognizing his success as an entertainer and content creator.

Ninja has also been featured on many television shows and podcasts, including The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Conan O’Brien’s Clueless Gamer series.

In the meantime, your best bet it learning some tried and tested tactics for growing your Twitch followers.

Save

Share via: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Mix

Reddit

WhatsApp

Flipboard

Pinterest

More