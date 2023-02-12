If you want to make a career out of streaming on Twitch, you’ll need to know how to become a Twitch Partner. This page will have all the information you need regarding how to go about achieving that status.

Ready to take your gaming skills from your couch to the world’s biggest platform for live streaming?

Becoming a Twitch Partner is the ultimate way for gamers and streamers to make their mark on the world of streaming. It’s no easy feat, but if you’re willing to put in some hard work, commitment, and dedication – you could be well on your way to becoming one of the most iconic faces in today’s virtual universe.

Save

In this post, we’ll cover everything there is to know about what it takes to become a Twitch Partner: from setting up your stream correctly and networking with industry professionals, all the way through gearing up monetization strategies and building an online community.

So strap yourself tight into that office chair – let’s start streaming your dreams into reality!

How To Get Twitch Affiliate

Before you become a Twitch Partner, you first need to become a Twitch affiliate. While the requirements are not particularly demanding, they do prove to Twitch that you’re serious about streaming on their platform.

Here are the requirements you need to meet before you can become an Affiliate on Amazon’s Twitch:

50 followers – through consistent streaming, playing games that are in demand and a little bit of networking across multiple platforms, you’ll start to gain followers. You need at least 50 before you can apply to be a Twitch Affiliate.

– through consistent streaming, playing games that are in demand and a little bit of networking across multiple platforms, you’ll start to gain followers. You need at least 50 before you can apply to be a Twitch Affiliate. 500 minutes streamed in the last 30 days – you must have streamed at least 500 minutes in the previous 30 days. That’s just less than 8 and a half hours.

– you must have streamed at least 500 minutes in the previous 30 days. That’s just less than 8 and a half hours. 7 separate streaming days in the last 30 days – while it’s certainly very possible to stream those 500 minutes in a single day, Twitch ask that you stream them over at least 7 separate days.

– while it’s certainly very possible to stream those 500 minutes in a single day, Twitch ask that you stream them over at least 7 separate days. An average of at least 3 concurrent viewers – in each of your streams, whether that’s the minimum of 7 or every single day, you need to average at least 3 concurrent viewers per stream.

Once you’ve met these requirements, you will be invited by Twitch to become an affiliate on their platform. Click “Get Started” in the email you receive to, well, get started – and then head to the “Preferences” tab within your Twitch creator Dashboard.

To accept the invitation and establish yourself as an Affiliate, you will need to provide some basic information about yourself, sign the agreement, provide your tax information and enter the details of where you want your payments sent.

Once you’ve done all of this, you will officially be a Twitch Affiliate – congratulations! Here are the benefits you will now receive:

Subscriber button

Bit donations from viewers

Ad revenue

How To Build An Audience On Twitch

Almost any topic may now be broadcast live and by anybody. Streaming for the sake of streaming is a low-effort activity. Yet if you want to replace your day job with live streaming income or cultivate a dedicated fan following, you’ll need to put in a lot of effort.

You should strive to provide value in anything you do. Live video of a game being played, for instance, may have entertainment value simply because it is a live broadcast of a game being played. In the case of several different forms of live material, viewers may hope to gain insight, motivation, or knowledge.

As with any platform, one of the best ways to build an audience is by networking and being present in various Twitch communities. Make friends in other chats, join other Discord channels and start playing with other streamers that are in roughly the same position as you.

Never pester larger streamers and try and force them to play with you – this is known to be detrimental to an aspiring streamer’s image.

Additionally, you need to make sure your content is being consumed by as many people as possible. This can be achieved by utilising as many platforms as possible, including YouTube, Twitter, Reddit and others.

All The Gear To Backup The Idea

Alongside consistency, quality equipment is key in providing a good first impression to new and potential viewers. If somebody tunes into your stream and the microphone is robotic or the camera is pixelated, they’re not likely to stick around.

Similarly – if somebody watches a clip of your content on Twitch, YouTube or a social media platform and the quality of your audio or visuals isn’t up to their standard, they’re never going to click on your stream.

All of the top streamers on Twitch have high-fidelity microphones, crystal-clear cameras, seamless internet connections and state-of-the-art PCs with high processing power and high-end graphics cards.

Once you’ve got all of this covered, you can look into peripherals like stream decks, gaming chairs, LED lighting, acoustic treatment etc.

How To Become A Twitch Partner

Now, we’re going to assume you’re at a stage where you’re a Twitch Affiliate, you’ve begun to build a substantial community and you’ve invested in the equipment required to provide a live stream of the highest quality.

This is where you, as a person, your commitment and the content you provide play more of a role. To qualify as a Twitch Partner and get that “Verified” badge, you must:

Stream for 25 hours in total over 30 days.

Stream on at least 12 of the previous 30 days.

Average at least 75 concurrent viewers per stream.

Those who are serious about broadcasting and are ready to advance from Affiliate status may join the Twitch Partnership Program. Partners on Twitch are content providers that broadcast everything from video games to music to discussion programmes to art to, well, anything.

Assuming you have a large following on Twitch or another site and like broadcasting your activities in real-time, you could be eligible to apply to become a Twitch Partner.

If Twitch likes what they see, they may extend an invitation to join as a Partner, which provides a number of advantages above Affiliate status, including:

Channel customisation

Verified badge

VOD access

Priority support

Teams

Promotional opportunities

Video transcodes

Stream delay

Save

Share via: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Mix

Reddit

WhatsApp

Flipboard

Pinterest

More