Logitech G Gaming Handheld is a Cloud-Gaming BEAST…

The Logitech G Gaming Handheld is a bit like a Nintendo Switch but it runs Xbox, Google Play, Nvidia GeForce Now, and Steam – here’s everything else you need to know…

Thanks to things like 5G and better WiFi networks, cloud gaming is quickly becoming a popular trend. Gamers like being able to take their console with them wherever they go – this is one of the reasons why the Nintendo Switch is so popular. And it is likely the main inspiration behind the newly leaked Logitech G Gaming Handheld.

What is The Logitech G Gaming Handheld?

The Logitech G Gaming Handheld is a portable, cloud gaming handheld, as the name suggests. The portable gaming device will run a range of popular gaming apps, including Xbox, Google Play, Nvidia GeForce Now, and Steam, and feature a D-Pad is at the left and X/Y/A/B to the right.

The fact that the Logitech G Gaming Handheld, at least in these leaked pictures, is shown running Google’s Chrome browser and Google Play indicates that the device will almost certainly run Android. Internally, the Logitech G Gaming Handheld is believed to run Qualcomm’s purpose-built gaming CPU, the Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 which we saw inside the Razor developer kit.

Logitech G Gaming Handheld Design

Logitech is well aware of the success Nintendo has had with its Switch console, so, rather than attempt to reinvent the wheel, the company has cleared borrowed heavily from the Switch’s overall design and layout.

As noted earlier, you have thumb sticks that flank the screen on either side, a D-Pad at the left and X/Y/A/B to the right, a couple of shoulder rockers, a home button, and a menu button. Essentially, everything you need to play every type of game currently available across all the main gaming repositories.

As for how much the Logitech G Gaming Handheld will cost and its other specifications, not much is currently known – all we have is the leaked image via this source and some speculation about its operating system and chipset. Things could change before the Logitech G Gaming Handheld gets its release date but this design – at least to me – looks pretty final. I cannot see any real issues with how it looks.

Logitech partnered with Tencent Games to design and create the G Gaming Handheld. Here are a couple of statements from execs at both companies about what they have planned for the Logitech G Gaming Handheld:

“Logitech G’s leadership in PC and console gaming gear make them an ideal partner to help us realize the vision of bringing a better gaming experience to gamers around the globe,” said Daniel Wu, general manager of Tencent Games Smart Solution Innovation Lab. “Today marks the start of a new opportunity for our companies to further push the frontiers of gaming devices.” “As one of the leading global platforms for game development, publishing and operations, Tencent Games has been at the forefront of innovation and it’s why we partnered with them,” said Ujesh Desai, general manager of Logitech G. “As someone that grew up playing video games, the idea of being able to stream and play AAA games almost anywhere is super exciting, and we can’t wait to show everyone what we’ve been working on.”

Logitech G Gaming Handheld Release Date

The Logitech G Gaming Handheld is still currently in development, according to sources, so a launch and release date could be months away. Is it possible the Logitech G Gaming Handheld will get a release in 2022? Of course, and the best time would be during Q4 right before Christmas – the busiest sales period of the year.

But a release date for the Logitech G Gaming Handheld in 2022 would require that development and testing of the product have concluded. Neither Logitech nor Tencent Gaming has indicated this is the case, and until they do no one will know when the Logitech G Gaming Handheld will get official.

Still, the fact that there are leaks indicates that Logitech might be preparing for a launch. The leaked images do look like press shots and if they are indeed press shots, this could mean that an official launch is happening soon. You don’t commission press shots until a product is finalized and ready for launch.

Fingers crossed the Logitech G Gaming Handheld gets official before the end of the year. We’ll update as soon as we know more…

