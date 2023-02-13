How To Get Up To 60 Hours Of Battery Life On Apple Watch Ultra

You can get up to 60 hours of battery life with the Apple Watch Ultra. Here’s how…

The Apple Watch Ultra is packed with amazing features that regular Apple Watches don’t have. There’s the Action button, which lets you map various commands to the new physical button, the Siren, which lets you broadcast an audible alert should you need it, Night Mode on the exclusive Wayfinder face, which makes it much easier to see the Apple Watch Ultra display in dark conditions. And of course, the Apple Watch Ultra also has exclusive bands.

But another big feature of the Apple Watch Ultra is the fact that it can get up to 36 hours of battery life in regular use (the regular Apple Watch only gets up to 18 hours of battery life). And the Apple Watch Ultra can even get up to 60 hours of battery life thanks to low power mode.

When Apple introduced the Apple Watch Ultra and its stellar battery life the company boasted:

“Apple Watch Ultra has enough battery life for most users to complete a long-course triathlon, consisting of a 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike ride, and full marathon at 26.2 miles.” Apple

While users don’t need to do anything special to get the 36-hour battery life with their Apple Watch Ultra, users will need to adjust a few settings if they want their Apple Watch Ultra to last up to 60 hours. Here’s what you need to know…

Save

Apple Watch Ultra: 60-Hour Battery Life Requirements

First, before you can get up to 60 hours of battery life with your Apple Watch Ultra, you need to make sure you have the latest software. In order to get 60 hours of battery life on the Apple Watch Ultra, you need to make sure your Apple Watch Ultra is running watchOS 9.1 or later.

To make sure your Apple Watch Ultra has the latest watchOS, run software update on the Apple Watch Ultra or in the Watch app on your iPhone.

After this, you’ll need to make sure certain workout settings are engaged on your Apple Watch Ultra…

Apple Watch Ultra: Workout Settings

The next step to get 60 hours of battery life on your Apple Watch Ultra is to make some changes to your Workout settings on the Apple Watch Ultra. Specifically, you’ll need to make sure your Workout settings are set to take fewer heart rate and GPS readings when Low Power Node is engaged on the Apple Watch Ultra.

To do this, do the following:

On your Apple Watch Ultra, open the Settings app. Scroll down and tap Workout. On the Workout screen scroll down and under the “DURING LOW POWER MODE” heading, toggle the switch next to “Fewer GPS and Heart Rate Readings” to ON (green).

As Apple explains below the switch: “Preserves battery life in walking, running, and hiking workouts by reducing the frequency of GPS and heart rate readings, and turns off alerts, splits, and segments.”

In other words, now when you enable Low Power Mode on the Apple Watch Ultra the workout setting will be automatically engaged, too. This setting, combined with Low Power Mode can get you up to 60 hours of battery life on the Apple Watch Ultra.

Apple Watch Ultra: How To Enable Low Power Mode

When you’ve changed the workout settings to the above, now you are ready to get your Apple Watch Ultra up to 60 hours of battery life. To do this, simply put your Apple Watch Ultra into Low Power Mode by doing the following:

Swipe up from the bottom of the Apple Watch Ultra screen so Control Center appears. Tap the battery percentage button. Now on the battery screen that appears, toggle the Low Power Mode switch to ON (green). On the next screen, tap Turn On or Turn On For… and select the time period (1, 2, or 3 days).

You’ll know Low Power Mode is engaged on the Apple Watch Ultra because a yellow circle will appear above the watch face.

Save

Share via: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Mix

Reddit

WhatsApp

Flipboard

Pinterest

More