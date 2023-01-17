M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pros Are Here! Specs, Price, Features & More!

Apple has just announced its first hardware product of 2023! The new MacBook Pros with the all-new M2 Pro and M2 Max chipsets are here!

Here’s what you need to know about the new M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pros…

M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pro: Tech Specs

14-inch 2023 MacBook Pro Display: 14.2-inch (diagonal) Liquid Retina XDR display; 3024-by-1964 native resolution at 254 pixels per inch

14.2-inch (diagonal) Liquid Retina XDR display; 3024-by-1964 native resolution at 254 pixels per inch Processor: M2 Pro or M2 Max

M2 Pro or M2 Max RAM: 16, 32, 64, or 96GB

16, 32, 64, or 96GB Storage: 512 GB, 1, 2, 4, or 8 TB

512 GB, 1, 2, 4, or 8 TB Ports: SDXC card slot, HDMI port, 3.5 mm headphone jack, MagSafe 3 port, 3 USB-C ports

SDXC card slot, HDMI port, 3.5 mm headphone jack, MagSafe 3 port, 3 USB-C ports Wireless: Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3

Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Camera: 1080p FaceTime HD camera

1080p FaceTime HD camera Colors: Silver or Space Grey

Silver or Space Grey Operating System: macOS Ventura

16-inch 2023 MacBook Pro Display: 16.2-inch (diagonal) Liquid Retina XDR display; 3456-by-2234 native resolution at 254 pixels per inch

16.2-inch (diagonal) Liquid Retina XDR display; 3456-by-2234 native resolution at 254 pixels per inch Processor: M2 Pro or M2 Max

M2 Pro or M2 Max RAM: 16, 32, 64, or 96GB

16, 32, 64, or 96GB Storage: 512 GB, 1, 2, 4, or 8 TB

512 GB, 1, 2, 4, or 8 TB Ports: SDXC card slot, HDMI port, 3.5 mm headphone jack, MagSafe 3 port, 3 USB-C ports

SDXC card slot, HDMI port, 3.5 mm headphone jack, MagSafe 3 port, 3 USB-C ports Wireless: Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3

Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Camera: 1080p FaceTime HD camera

1080p FaceTime HD camera Colors: Silver or Space Grey

Silver or Space Grey Operating System: macOS Ventura

M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pro: Features

Okay, if you were expecting the new M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pro series to feature a new design, you’re going to be disappointed. The M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pro series looks identical to the 2021 MacBook Pros – Apple didn’t even bother giving the M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pro series a cool Midnight color option like it did the M2 MacBook Airs.

However, there is a lot to love internally with these new 2023 MacBook Pros.

The biggest breakthrough is, of course, the M2 Pro and M2 Max chipsets. Apple says the M2 Pro is up to 20% faster than the M1 Pro in certain tasks, like rendering animations in Motion. And the company says the M2 Max is up to 30% faster than the previous generation MacBook Pro in certain tasks, like rendering effects in Cinema 4D.

But the M2 Pro MacBook Pro series has other benefits too. Apple says the battery life of the new laptops is up to 22 hours – the longest ever in a Mac.

It also features Wi-Fi 6E, for 6Ghz Wi-Fi connectivity, and 8K HDMI display support. And buyers can configure their new MacBook Pros with up to 96GB of unified memory.

Announcing the new MacBook Pros, Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, said: “MacBook Pro with Apple silicon has been a game changer, empowering pros to push the limits of their workflows while on the go and do things they never thought possible on a laptop. Today the MacBook Pro gets even better. With faster performance, enhanced connectivity, and the longest battery life ever in a Mac, along with the best display in a laptop, there’s simply nothing else like it.”

M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pro: Price

Okay, now this is where some people are going to be disappointed: the 2023 MacBook Pros are not cheap – at all.

The base models of the 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro starts at $1999 and $2499, while the M2 Max version starts at $3099. For those prices, the M2 Pro versions only come with 16GB of RAM and the M2 Max model only includes 32GB. Depending on which model you get, you’ll either start at 512GB of storage or 1 TB – kinda paltry for a pro machine.

The base models of the 16-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro starts at $2499 and $2699, while the M2 Max starts at $3499. For those prices, the M2 Pro versions only come with 16GB of RAM and the M2 Max model only includes 32GB, too. And as with the 14-inch model, for the 16-inch model, depending on which version you get, you’ll either start at 512GB of storage or 1 TB.

Besides the M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pro Apple also introduced a new M2 and M2 Pro Mac mini desktop computer, replacing the M1 Mac mini.

