Nothing Phone (2) Vs. Google Pixel 7: Which Android Phone To Choose?

The latest phone from Nothing or the compact Pixel flagship? Which one to choose?

Nothing Phone (2) Vs. Google Pixel 7 – KEY TAKEAWAYS

  • Display: Nothing Phone (2) has a bigger 6.7-inch AMOLED display, while Pixel 7’s display is smaller at 6.3 inches. Both displays have a resolution of Full HD+, but Nothing Phone (2) has a higher refresh rate of 120Hz, while Pixel 7 is limited to 90Hz. 
  • Chipset: Nothing Phone (2) is more powerful as it is powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, while the Tensor G2 chipset on Pixel 7 isn’t as powerful as the latter.
  • Cameras: Both phones have dual cameras on the back. Nothing Phone (2) has a 50 + 50 MP setup, while Pixel 7 has a 50 + 12 MP setup.
  • Battery: Nothing Phone (2) has a bigger battery, a 4,700mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging, 15W wireless charging, and 5W reverse wireless charging. Pixel 7 has a 4,355mAh battery with 20W wired. 20W wireless and 5W reverse wireless charging support. 
  • Bottom line: Pixel 7 is the better buy considering it costs almost $100 less than Nothing Phone (2). However, if you want better performance, better battery life, and want the phone to stand out, Nothing Phone (2) is the one to go for.

Nothing Phone (2)

Nothing Phone (2) improves on the Phone (1) formula, with upgraded chipset and improved cameras. 

Pros

  • Stand out design
  • Good performance
  • Good cameras

Cons

  • No charger bundled in the box
Google Pixel 7

Google Pixel 7, with its slashed price, is one of the best deals on Android right now. It has a great set of cameras and offers a clean Android experience.

Pros

  • Great cameras
  • Compact

Cons

  • Slow charging
  • No charger bundled in the box

Design

The primary reason for the smashing success of Nothing Phone (1) was how it looked. Nothing Phone (2) maintains that look, bringing in just some subtle changes. The phone has a transparent glass back that reveals inner covers, a wireless charging coil, and the glyph interface. The camera array also remains similar, with it being a dual camera setup, and the phone still has a flat frame. 

Google Pixel 7 follows the design language introduced with Pixel 6 series. The camera bar takes center stage, which houses the phone’s dual camera setup. The phone uses a glass back, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. 

Displays

Nothing Phone (2) comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of Full HD+ and a refresh rate of 120Hz. It can reach 1600 nits in peak brightness and has HDR10+ certification. Corning Gorilla Glass protects it, but the version of Gorilla Glass is unspecified. 

Google Pixel 7 is much smaller with its 6.3-inch AMOLED display. It has a resolution of Full HD+ and a refresh rate of 90Hz. It also comes with HDR10+ and can go up to 1,400 nits in peak brightness. 

Nothing Phone (2) has the upper hand here. 

Performance

Nothing Phone (2) is powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, last year’s flagship chipset from Snapdragon. It is no Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, but it is plenty powerful and can easily handle anything you throw at it. It is also much faster than the Google Tensor G2 on Pixel 7.

The Google Tensor G2 SoC is Google’s in-house chipset, used in Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7A, and Pixel Fold. It performs well but is no match for Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 or other flagship chipsets. The performance is lower but hits back with Tensor Processing Unit for AI processing. This chipset enables Google to pack all the AI magic it does with Pixel phones. 

Camera

Nothing Phone (2) and Pixel 7 have dual camera setups on the back. 

Nothing Phone (2) has a 50MP primary camera and a Sony IMX890 sensor with OIS support. It is aided by a 50MP ultrawide camera. To the front, the phone has a 32MP selfie shooter. 

Google Pixel 7 has a 50MP primary camera with OIS and a 12MP ultrawide camera. The selfie camera is 10.8 megapixels. 

Battery

Nothing Phone (2) has a 4,700mAh battery, which supports 45W fast charging. It also comes with 15W wireless charging and 5W reverse wireless charging. 

Pixel 7 has a smaller 4,355mAh battery and supports 20W wired and 20W wireless charging. It also supports reverse wireless charging. 

Software

Nothing Phone (2) comes with Nothing OS 2.0 based on Android 13. Nothing OS, the brand’s custom skin, is a close-to-stock Android skin that resembles stock Android for the most part but has Nothing specific features and fonts. 

Google Pixel 7 comes with Android 13 out of the box, often called Pixel UI unofficially, as it is also a custom skin with minor additions to stock Android. It’s the perfect phone for Stock Android lovers.

Specs Comparison Table

SpecificationNothing Phone (2)Google Pixel 7
Dimensions162.1 x 76.4 x 8.6 mm155.6 x 73.2 x 8.7 mm
Weight201.2 g197 g
BuildGlass front, glass back, aluminum frameGlass front, glass back, aluminum frame
SIMDual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)Nano-SIM and eSIM
IP ratingIP54IP68
Display size6.7 inches6.3 inches
Display typeAMOLEDAMOLED
Resolution1080 x 2412 pixels1440 x 3216 pixels
Refresh rate120Hz90Hz
Display CertificationsHDR10+HDR10+
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass (version unspecified)Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
ProcessorSnapdragon 8+ Gen 1Google Tensor G2
CPUOcta-core
(1×3.0 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.5 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A510)		Octa-core
(2×2.85 GHz Cortex-X1 & 2×2.35 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPUAdreno 730Mali-G710 MP7
RAM8 GB / 12 GB8 GB
Storage128 GB / 256 GB / 512 GB128 GB / 256 GB
Main camera50 MP, f/1.9, 24mm, 1/1.56″, 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS50 MP, f/1.9, 25mm, 1/1.31″, 1.2µm, multi-directional PDAF, Laser AF, OIS
Ultra-wide camera50 MP, f/2.2, 114˚, 1/2.76″, 0.64µm, AF12 MP, f/2.2, 114˚, 1/2.9″, 1.25µm
Selfie camera32 MP, f/2.5, 1/2.74″, 0.8µm10.8 MP, f/2.2, 21mm, 1/3.1″, 1.22µm
Battery capacity4700 mAh4355 mAh
Charging speed45 W20 W
Wireless charging15 W20 W
Reverse wireless chargin5 W5 W
Operating systemNothing OS 2.0 based on Android 13Android 13
PriceStarting from $599 / CAD 929 / £579 / €679 Starting from $599 / CAD 799 / £599 / €649

Price And Value For Money

Here are the prices of Nothing Phone (2) across regions:

  • 8 GB + 128 GB – $599 / CAD 929 / £579 / €679
  • 12 GB + 256 GB – $699 / CAD 999 / £629 / €729
  • 12 GB + 512 GB – $799 / CAD 1,099 / £699 / €849
  • You can check the cost in your region here.

Here are the prices for Pixel 7:

  • 8 GB + 128 GB – $599 / CAD 799 / £599 / €649
  • 8 GB + 256 GB – $699 / CAD 929 / £699 / €749

Nothing Phone (2) has a higher storage and RAM variant of 12 + 512 GB, while Pixel 7 is limited to 8 + 256 GB. Interestingly, the prices of 128 GB and 256 GB variants are identical in the US, while it is radically different in other markets. You’d also get Pixel 7 for a much lower price on Amazon in the US; currently, the 128 GB variant is listed for around $500

Conclusion

Nothing Phone (2) and Google Pixel 7 are both great smartphones available at comparable prices. 

Nothing Phone (2) has an edge over Google Pixel 7 on performance and battery. It looks nothing like any other phone in the market. If you’re in the market for a unique smartphone with good performance and cameras, Nothing Phone (2) is the one to get.

Pixel 7, even though it lags behind Nothing Phone (2) in terms of camera hardware, more than makes up for it with its camera software optimization. 

But you need to consider the current prices of Pixel 7. Both phones were launched at the same price in the US at launch, but Pixel 7 has received price cuts on Amazon in the US and can be bought at close to $500, making it a stellar deal compared to Nothing Phone (2).

Abhijith S

Abhijith has been writing about Tech since 2013 on his own blogs. He handles Tech news in KnowYourMobile. He also used to host a YouTube channel about phones. Other than Tech, he is into Formula 1, Wrestling, various TV shows and buying Kindle books he barely reads.
