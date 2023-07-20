Nothing Phone (2) Vs. Google Pixel 7: Which Android Phone To Choose?

Pin

The latest phone from Nothing or the compact Pixel flagship? Which one to choose?

Pin Nothing Phone (2) Nothing Phone (2) improves on the Phone (1) formula, with upgraded chipset and improved cameras. Pros Stand out design

Good performance

Good cameras Cons No charger bundled in the box

Pin Google Pixel 7 Google Pixel 7, with its slashed price, is one of the best deals on Android right now. It has a great set of cameras and offers a clean Android experience. Pros Great cameras

Compact Cons Slow charging

No charger bundled in the box

Design

The primary reason for the smashing success of Nothing Phone (1) was how it looked. Nothing Phone (2) maintains that look, bringing in just some subtle changes. The phone has a transparent glass back that reveals inner covers, a wireless charging coil, and the glyph interface. The camera array also remains similar, with it being a dual camera setup, and the phone still has a flat frame.

Google Pixel 7 follows the design language introduced with Pixel 6 series. The camera bar takes center stage, which houses the phone’s dual camera setup. The phone uses a glass back, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

Displays

Nothing Phone (2) comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of Full HD+ and a refresh rate of 120Hz. It can reach 1600 nits in peak brightness and has HDR10+ certification. Corning Gorilla Glass protects it, but the version of Gorilla Glass is unspecified.

Google Pixel 7 is much smaller with its 6.3-inch AMOLED display. It has a resolution of Full HD+ and a refresh rate of 90Hz. It also comes with HDR10+ and can go up to 1,400 nits in peak brightness.

Nothing Phone (2) has the upper hand here.

Performance

Nothing Phone (2) is powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, last year’s flagship chipset from Snapdragon. It is no Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, but it is plenty powerful and can easily handle anything you throw at it. It is also much faster than the Google Tensor G2 on Pixel 7.

The Google Tensor G2 SoC is Google’s in-house chipset, used in Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7A, and Pixel Fold. It performs well but is no match for Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 or other flagship chipsets. The performance is lower but hits back with Tensor Processing Unit for AI processing. This chipset enables Google to pack all the AI magic it does with Pixel phones.

Camera

Nothing Phone (2) and Pixel 7 have dual camera setups on the back.

Nothing Phone (2) has a 50MP primary camera and a Sony IMX890 sensor with OIS support. It is aided by a 50MP ultrawide camera. To the front, the phone has a 32MP selfie shooter.

Google Pixel 7 has a 50MP primary camera with OIS and a 12MP ultrawide camera. The selfie camera is 10.8 megapixels.

Battery

Nothing Phone (2) has a 4,700mAh battery, which supports 45W fast charging. It also comes with 15W wireless charging and 5W reverse wireless charging.

Pixel 7 has a smaller 4,355mAh battery and supports 20W wired and 20W wireless charging. It also supports reverse wireless charging.

Software

Nothing Phone (2) comes with Nothing OS 2.0 based on Android 13. Nothing OS, the brand’s custom skin, is a close-to-stock Android skin that resembles stock Android for the most part but has Nothing specific features and fonts.

Google Pixel 7 comes with Android 13 out of the box, often called Pixel UI unofficially, as it is also a custom skin with minor additions to stock Android. It’s the perfect phone for Stock Android lovers.

Specs Comparison Table

Specification Nothing Phone (2) Google Pixel 7 Dimensions 162.1 x 76.4 x 8.6 mm 155.6 x 73.2 x 8.7 mm Weight 201.2 g 197 g Build Glass front, glass back, aluminum frame Glass front, glass back, aluminum frame SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Nano-SIM and eSIM IP rating IP54 IP68 Display size 6.7 inches 6.3 inches Display type AMOLED AMOLED Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels Refresh rate 120Hz 90Hz Display Certifications HDR10+ HDR10+ Protection Corning Gorilla Glass (version unspecified) Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Processor Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Google Tensor G2 CPU Octa-core

(1×3.0 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.5 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A510) Octa-core

(2×2.85 GHz Cortex-X1 & 2×2.35 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Adreno 730 Mali-G710 MP7 RAM 8 GB / 12 GB 8 GB Storage 128 GB / 256 GB / 512 GB 128 GB / 256 GB Main camera 50 MP, f/1.9, 24mm, 1/1.56″, 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS 50 MP, f/1.9, 25mm, 1/1.31″, 1.2µm, multi-directional PDAF, Laser AF, OIS Ultra-wide camera 50 MP, f/2.2, 114˚, 1/2.76″, 0.64µm, AF 12 MP, f/2.2, 114˚, 1/2.9″, 1.25µm Selfie camera 32 MP, f/2.5, 1/2.74″, 0.8µm 10.8 MP, f/2.2, 21mm, 1/3.1″, 1.22µm Battery capacity 4700 mAh 4355 mAh Charging speed 45 W 20 W Wireless charging 15 W 20 W Reverse wireless chargin 5 W 5 W Operating system Nothing OS 2.0 based on Android 13 Android 13 Price Starting from $599 / CAD 929 / £579 / €679 Starting from $599 / CAD 799 / £599 / €649

Price And Value For Money

Here are the prices of Nothing Phone (2) across regions:

8 GB + 128 GB – $599 / CAD 929 / £579 / €679

12 GB + 256 GB – $699 / CAD 999 / £629 / €729

12 GB + 512 GB – $799 / CAD 1,099 / £699 / €849

You can check the cost in your region here.

Here are the prices for Pixel 7:

8 GB + 128 GB – $599 / CAD 799 / £599 / €649

8 GB + 256 GB – $699 / CAD 929 / £699 / €749

Nothing Phone (2) has a higher storage and RAM variant of 12 + 512 GB, while Pixel 7 is limited to 8 + 256 GB. Interestingly, the prices of 128 GB and 256 GB variants are identical in the US, while it is radically different in other markets. You’d also get Pixel 7 for a much lower price on Amazon in the US; currently, the 128 GB variant is listed for around $500.

Conclusion

Nothing Phone (2) and Google Pixel 7 are both great smartphones available at comparable prices.

Nothing Phone (2) has an edge over Google Pixel 7 on performance and battery. It looks nothing like any other phone in the market. If you’re in the market for a unique smartphone with good performance and cameras, Nothing Phone (2) is the one to get.

Pixel 7, even though it lags behind Nothing Phone (2) in terms of camera hardware, more than makes up for it with its camera software optimization.

But you need to consider the current prices of Pixel 7. Both phones were launched at the same price in the US at launch, but Pixel 7 has received price cuts on Amazon in the US and can be bought at close to $500, making it a stellar deal compared to Nothing Phone (2).