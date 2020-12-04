iPhone IP Rating List: Comparing Apple’s Waterproof iPhones…

Most of Apple’s newer iPhones are waterproof, but some have different IP ratings. In this guide, we’ll show you the IP rating for all of Apple’s iPhones…

iPhone IP Rating List: Comparing All Models

What Does IP Rating Mean?

IP stands for “Ingress Protection” and it covers water, dust, and splash resistance. In order for a phone to get an IP rating, it has to pass a battery of tests. Once it has done this, it will be given an IP rating and a corresponding number that indicates its level of protection.

You have IP66, IP67, and IP68, for instance, when it comes to phones. There is a marked difference between these ratings, so knowing what each IP designation covers is worthwhile, as you don’t want to guess and then end up breaking your iPhone.

The number after “IP” – 66, 67, or 68 – indicates the level of protection your phone will have. Below is a list of all the current ratings and what they mean via Enclosure Company.

IP65 Enclosure – IP rated as “dust tight” and protected against water projected from a nozzle.

IP66 Enclosure – IP rated as “dust tight” and protected against heavy seas or powerful jets of water.

IP 67 Enclosures – IP rated as “dust tight” and protected against immersion. for 30 minutes at depths 150mm – 1000mm

IP 68 Enclosures – IP rated as “dust tight” and protected against complete, continuous submersion in water.

IP67 vs IP68: What’s The Difference?

The most common IP rating used on phones (and iPhones) is either IP67 or IP68. With IP67, your phone is protected from dust, splashes, and can survive submersion in up to one meter of water for up to 15 minutes.

With IP68, you get everything you get with IP68, but the phone will be able to survive in submerged water for up to 30 minutes. In this respect, IP68 is the superior rating. It will ensure that your iPhone is better protected from the elements.

Splash, Water & Dust Resistance

Even the most basic IP rating will protect your phone from dust and splashes. iPhones have had basic IP ratings for years – mostly for dust protection. With dust protection, the IP rating tells you that dust cannot enter the device and interfere with its components.

IP ratings are important with phones because they have a lot of complex circuitry and specs inside them. Dust does not mix well with things like modems and CPUs, so for this reason, IP ratings have been the norm in the mobile phone market for decades.

Waterproof phones and iPhones are a newer trend. Up until the release of the iPhone 7, Apple’s iPhones did not carry any waterproofing. They could survive a splash of water, but any submersion in water for prolonged periods of time would almost certainly break the phone.

Apple’s newer phones – from the iPhone X up – feature either IP67 or IP68 waterproofing. The iPhone XR, for instance, has an IP67 rating, whereas Apple’s iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 have an IP68 rating, meaning they can survive continuous submersion in water for prolonged periods of time, providing the phone doesn’t go more than six meters underwater.

Is Water Damage Covered By Warranty?

When you buy an iPhone, you agree to a bunch of T&Cs. And inside those terms and conditions, will be details about your iPhone’s warranty. Apple is usually pretty good with its warranties. But, sadly, water damage is NOT covered in Apple’s iPhone warranty.

Splash, water, and dust resistance are not permanent conditions and resistance might decrease as a result of normal wear. Liquid damage is not covered under warranty – Apple

And the reason for this? Simple: Apple knows its waterproofing, despite its IP67 or IP68 rating, is not up to the task. I know this because my iPhone XS Max broke after being exposed to very little water – FACE ID was ruined and the phone became a pain the ass to use.

Not covering water-damage in its warranty ensures Apple doesn’t have to give you a new iPhone, should your current model get wet and not live up to Apple’s waterproofing claims (which it REALLY doesn’t).