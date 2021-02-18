Is Apple’s iPhone X Waterproof? A Detailed Analysis...

Apple’s iPhone X was the first iPhone to feature and OLED and cost $1000. But is the iPhone X waterproof?

The iPhone X is now very affordable, so if you’re looking to get into Apple’s ecosystem on the cheap, it is one of the best ways to do this. But is Apple’s iPhone X waterproof like Apple’s newer models?

The iPhone X is Water Resistant…

The short answer is, yes – the iPhone X has an IP rating of 67 (IP67) which means it is water, dust, and splash resistant. Theoretically, the iPhone X can handle being submerged under water for 30 minutes.

Save

Should you do this? Absolutely not. The iPhone X’s IP67 rating is a protective measure; it is there to ensure, should your phone fall in the bath or toilet, it will not break. You should not actively try and push it, though.

Why?

Simple: the iPhone X uses FACE ID for unlocking and prolonged – or even slight – water exposure, combined with warm temperatures, can cause condensation to form inside the lens.

If this happens, as it did to my iPhone XS, you’re in a world of pain. For staters, FACE ID will not work, so you’re back to using a PIN to unlock your iPhone. And second, all your selfies will look blurred.

Basically, you DO NOT want this to happen, so make sure you keep your iPhone X away from water – and also extreme heat (like the kind you get in saunas). Do this and your iPhone X will run fine for years to come.

Where The iPhone X Waterproof Features Are Lacking

There is a difference between water resistant and waterproof, and it is important to understand. With water resistance, you’re protected from splashes, heavy rain, and the occasional drop in the bath/sink/toilet/pint of beer.

When something is waterproof, however, it means it can survive underwater for prolonged periods of time AND still function normally. A submarine is waterproof. Your iPhone is merely water resistant, meaning it can handle a little water but too much will cause issues.

iPhone X IP Rating – What Does It Actually Mean?

The iPhone X has an IP rating of 67 – or, IP67. IP stands for “ingress protection” and the numbers at the end are a standardised rating for water and dust resistance.

In the context of the iPhone X, with its IP67 rating, the first number – 6 – refers to its dust resistance capabilities, while the second – 7 – refers to its water resistance.

The dust rating is out of a total of 6, so the iPhone X scores top marks here. But the water rating is scored out of 9 which means the iPhone X, while somewhat protected from water, is not totally waterproof.

IP67 Water Resistance Rating – What Does It Cover?

With an IP67 rating – on any phone – you’re covered for submersion in water (no deeper than one metre) for 30 minutes. Any more than this and you’ll run into problems.

Additionally, this is the upper limit of protection too, so, as noted earlier, DO NOT go and test this out for yourself – it could fail after 10 minutes and your phone would be toast. And you don’t want that.

Phone IP Ratings Explained

Need to know more about IP ratings for phones and what is covered? Here’s a handy infographic we made that details all the most commonly used IP ratings on phones.

Save

The iPhone X has identical water resistance ratings to the iPhone 7, iPhone 8, and iPhone 8 Plus, as well as the iPhone XR, but it is lower than what you get with the iPhone XS, iPhone 11, and iPhone 12 – they all have IP68 ratings.

With IP68 water resistance, you get get 100% dust and splash resistance, as well as continuous water resistance for continuous submersion in water – up to 1.5 meters.

Most modern flagship phones from Apple and Samsung carry IP68 water resistance; in 2021 and beyond this IP rating is basically par for the course.

Best Waterproof Case For The iPhone X?

If you want to bolster your iPhone X’s water resistance, you can easily do this with a waterproof case for the iPhone X.

And one of the best in the business – and also one that we have personally tested – is the Catalyst iPhone X Waterproof Case.

Save Make Your iPhone X 100% Waterproof With The Catalyst iPhone X Waterproof Case – $88 via Amazon

With the Catalyst iPhone X Waterproof Case, you get 100% waterproofing for your iPhone X. The case itself basically makes the iPhone X an IP68 phone, meaning it is totally waterproof up to depths of 10 meters.

With the Catalyst Waterproof Case, you can take your iPhone X into a swimming pool or diving and it will not have any issues.

The case also protects the iPhone X from the elements too – and that includes snow, heavy rain, hail, and pretty much anything else mother nature can throw at you.

Unlike most phone cases, the Catalyst iPhone X Waterproof Case is essentially a shell for your iPhone X – it covers the phone from front to back, including its screen.

By entombing your iPhone X, the Catalyst case ensures no water comes into contact with any part of your iPhone X. All the ports, I/O and buttons are completely shielded. And this is why it is viewed as the best waterproof case for the iPhone X on the market.

It isn’t cheap, as you an see here, but it will make your iPhone X 100% waterproof, so if you do a lot of outdoor activities and you want to keep your iPhone X protected from basically everything – including bumps, drops for over 66 feet, and scuffs – then the Catalyst case is just about as good as you can get right now.

Save Richard Goodwin has been working as a tech journalist for over 10 years. He is the editor and owner of KnowYourMobile. He has a personal blog too – Optimal Sauce – and you can subscribe to his weekly newsletter for tech HERE and blogging-related stuff HERE