AirPods work great with the iPhone 13, but what about wired headphones?

Wondering does the iPhone 13 have a headphone jack? The iPhone 13 series is now out, which includes the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. All iPhone 13 models have gotten rave reviews and while they look similar to the iPhone 12 series, they include advancements like major camera improvements, larger storage sizes, the faster A15 chipset, and new colors.

But iPhone 13 series isn’t the end-all. It doesn’t offer a USB-C connection and though it has a Ceramic Shield display, you still might want to get a screen protector. Sadly, the iPhone 13 series also does not come with AirPods included (though, let’s be real: this was never in the realm of possibility).

But what about wired headphones. Does the iPhone 13 include wired headphones? And for that matter, does any iPhone 13 model feature a headphone jack?

Apple Earbuds History

Apple first introduced its iconic white earbuds back in 2001 with the introduction of the iPod. From that date on Apple included the earbuds with headphone jack with every iPod and iPhone. Well, until 2016 with the introduction of the iPhone 7.

In 2016 Apple introduced the iPhone 7 and with it eliminated the 3.5mm headphone hack on the iPhone. But Apple still included its earbuds in the box. Yet these earbuds switched from being a 3.5mm connector base to a Lightning connector base.

Also with the introduction of the iPhone 7 and until the iPhone X in 2017 Apple included a Lighting to 3.5mm headphone jack adapter. This meant that users with headphones with 3.5mm jacks could still plug them into the iPhone 7, iPhone 8, iPhone X – and any other iPhone with only a Lightning connector.

However, with the release of the iPhone 12 in 2020, Apple stopped including headphones of any kind in the box with the iPhone except in a few territories.

“Courage”

When Apple announced the elimination of the headphone jack from the iPhone 7 in 2016 it caused quite the uproar. At the time of the announcement, Apple marketing chief Phil Schiller said (via The Verge), “The reason to move on [from the headphone jack]: courage. The courage to move on and do something new that betters all of us.”

This “courage” explanation quickly became the butt of jokes (and it’s still used to mock any change Apple makes that users or the press don’t like). However, Apple did have a point in removing the jack. The 3.5mm headphone jack is analog technology that was designed in the 1950s and first became used in consumer products in the 1960s.

Schiller argues the technology was thus extremely old and outdated, and thus was time to move on. It was also relatively bulky compared to modern connection standards. And that’s to say nothing of the fact that wireless earbuds like Apple’s AirPods were clearly the future.

Does The iPhone 13 Have A Headphone Jack?

No, the iPhone 13 does not have a headphone jack. Neither the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 mini, the iPhone 13 Pro, or the iPhone 13 Pro Max have a 3.5mm headphone jack. As a matter of fact, no iPhone Apple sells today has a headphone jack.

Apple clearly believes the future is wireless connectivity when it comes to earbuds – and consumers have shown they are right. However, the iPhone 13 series does still have the Lightning connector, which means you CAN use a Lightning-to-3.5mm jack adaptor to plug your headphone jack earbuds into the iPhone 13.

