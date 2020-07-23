Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Deals: The Best UK Contracts (In One Place)

If you’re looking for the best deals for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, here are your #1 options for the Galaxy Note 10 from the UK’s biggest and best phone networks…

Best Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Deals

Things To Keep In Mind Before You Buy

Save

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Contract Offers

Obviously, the cheapest way for 99.9% of people to buy a new Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is via contract. With a contract deal, you agree to pay off the phone over a period of time – either 12, 24, or 36 months. Contract deals also provide you with calls, texts, and data (which vary by plan).

It’s important to think about how long you want to run the phone for when selecting your contract. Samsung (and every other phone maker) releases new models every year, and most Android phones only get two years’ worth of Android updates, so you’ll probably want to avoid 36-month contracts (even if they are cheaper).

For me, the best contract length is either 12 months, if you can spring for the higher costs, or 24 months if you can’t. Doing this ensures that your contract only runs as long as your phone is supported by the manufacturer, in this case, Samsung.

For instance, if you bought the Galaxy Note 10 today, it will come with Android 10 installed. Over the course of the next two years, you will get Android 11, Android 12, and, possibly, Android 13. After this, Samsung will almost certainly stop supporting the phone.

Best Galaxy Note 10 Data Deals

Most networks, as you can see in the table above, offer unlimited calls and texts, so you don’t really need to worry about this too much. Data is far more important, as it is the #1 difference between a cheap contract and one that costs a fair bit more.

And data is VERY important too, so it pays to get the right amount, as exceeding your data allowance can become very costly. You don’t want this, so plan accordingly. My advise? Get a minimum of 10GB per month. If you can afford 20GB or 30GB, or even Unlimited, go with these. Data is like money in the bank, it’s always better to have more than you need!

Be Mindful of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 “Cheap Deals”

Plenty of networks offer “cheap” deals for the Galaxy Note 20, but you need to be wary of these. Most of the cheap Galaxy Note 20 deals you will see have seriously low amounts of data allowance per month – like 1GB to 5GB. This is not enough data, you will go over it every month, and this will incur charges.

For this reason, it is 100% worth paying a little extra to ensure you have the right amount of data on your contact (no less than 10GB). It might cost a bit more per month, but it will work out cheaper than paying less for a rubbish data allowance and then having to fork out for additional data charges each month. Trust me, I learned this the hard way back in the day!

With all this mind, you can now use the Galaxy Note 20 Deals Tool to find your perfect contract, just remember to use the filter to find exactly what you’re looking for – the tool pulls in thousands of new deals every day, so there’s plenty of options to explore!