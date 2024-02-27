WhatsApp Rolls Out New Text Formatting Options

02/27/24 • 2 min read

Popular messaging platform WhatsApp has introduced four new text formatting features aimed at enhancing user communication and conversation organization.

TL;DR: WhatsApp’s New Text Formatting 📝✨ New Features 🆕: Bulleted lists, numbered lists, block quotes, and incline code.

🆕: Bulleted lists, numbered lists, block quotes, and incline code. Enhanced Communication 💬: Organize info clearly, perfect for group chats.

💬: Organize info clearly, perfect for group chats. More Options ➕: Adds to existing bold, italic, strikethrough, and monospace.

➕: Adds to existing bold, italic, strikethrough, and monospace. Easy Access 🔍: Use simple shortcuts like ‘-‘, ‘1.’, ‘>’, and ‘`’ for formatting.

The latest update, available now on Android, iOS, Web, and desktop versions, adds the ability to format text as bulleted lists, numbered lists, block quotes, and inline code. These join WhatsApp’s existing formatting options including bold, italic, strikethrough, and monospace text.

According to a company spokesperson, the new text formats will help users have more effective conversations especially in group chats. They allow information to be structured and presented more clearly at a glance.

How To Do Bulleted Lists, Block Quotes & Inline Code In WhatsApp To create a bulleted list, users can start a line with the ‘-‘ symbol followed by a space.

For numbered lists, start with ‘1.’ followed by a space.

Block quotes are generated by inserting the ‘>’ symbol at the start of a paragraph.

Finally, inline code can be added by wrapping text with the ‘`’ symbol. WhatsApp said it added the highly requested formatting abilities based on user feedback. The features mirror popular options found on social media and workplace communication tools. The messaging platform continues to refine capabilities to aid productivity and cut down on miscommunication. WhatsApp encourages users to update to the latest version of the app to start enhancing chats with formatting.