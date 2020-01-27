Sign up to our newsletter

Know Your Mobile> News> Save $54 On Google Pixel 3a (2019’s #1 Android Phone…)

Save $54 On Google Pixel 3a (2019’s #1 Android Phone…)

by | Jan 27, 2020 | News

by

27/01/2020 2:52 pm

by | Jan 27, 2020 | News

Spread the love

The release of the Google Pixel 4a is just around the corner, and there are now some impressive savings to be had for the Google Pixel 3a

The Pixel 4a is coming out soon, but if you need a new (budget) phone right now, the Pixel 3a delivers outstanding value for money. In fact, the Pixel 3a is so good, we listed inside a bunch of flagships inside our Best Android Phone Guide.

And right now, you can save $54 on the Pixel 3a (Amazon) which makes it even better value for money. From the design of the phone to the camera and software (it runs Android 10, FYI), the Pixel 3a is a very capable phone. I used mine for six months straight and it didn’t miss a beat.

Pixel 3a Specifications

google-pixel-3a
  • Save

  • Display: 5.6in OLED
  • CPU: Snapdragon 670
  • Storage: 64GB
  • OS: Android 10
  • RAM: 4GB
  • Battery: 3000mAh

As you can see, you’re getting quite a lot of spec for your money. The most impressive thing about the Pixel 3a, besides its price, is its software and camera – they’re both exceptional. Yes, the Pixel 3 XL’s – the flagship version – camera is more impressive, and the Pixel 4 is a more potent phone, but you will pay A LOT more for these handsets.

And for 99.9% of people, the Pixel 3a is going to be all you need. It has a great battery life, a great camera, brilliant software, it gets Android updates as soon as they’re available, and it looks really smart too. Oh, and you even get an OLED display. Not even the iPhone 11 has one of them…

And all for $345! What’s not to like?

Comments
You might also like...
    Share via
    Facebook
    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Mix
    Pinterest
    Tumblr
    Skype
    Buffer
    Pocket
    VKontakte
    Xing
    Reddit
    Flipboard
    MySpace
    Delicious
    Amazon
    Digg
    Evernote
    Blogger
    LiveJournal
    Baidu
    NewsVine
    Yummly
    Yahoo
    WhatsApp
    Viber
    SMS
    Telegram
    Facebook Messenger
    Like
    Email
    Print
    Copy Link
    Powered by Social Snap
    Copy link
    CopyCopied
    Powered by Social Snap