Save £130 on Garmin Fenix 6 Watch – LIMITED SALE!

Black Friday? Garmin is doing one better. You can now save 130 quid on the company’s amazing Garmin Fenix 6 watch

I love Garmin watches. Ideally, I’d like the Garmin Fenix 6. But it is a little pricey at £747.99. I currently run the Forerunner 245 and it has done me proud for the last 12 months. But Garmin’s latest sale has me itching to break out my credit card for the Garmin Fenix 6…

The Garmin Fenix 6 normally costs £747.99 but you can now pick one up for £547.49 – or £130 less than usual. The Garmin Fenix 6 is still expensive, of course, but a saving of 130 quid definitely makes the asking more palatable. Although a credit card, in my case, will almost certainly be required!

Garmin Fenix 6 Sizes

There are three distinct sizes for the Garmin Fenix 6. You have a 42mm option, a 47mm option, and finally, a 51mm option. You also have three “editions” to choose from. And they are as follows: Standard, Sapphire, and Solar.

The last option, SOLAR, means that your Garmin Fenix 6 will be able to leverage the power of the sun to top itself up during long runs or bike rides. This is a super-cool feature, especially if you’re a fan of running long distances or are training for an ultra-marathon.

Is The Garmin Fenix 6 Worth It?

With a 130 quid discount, the Garmin Fenix 6 is definitely worth a look if you’re after one of the best, most accurate fitness trackers on the planet.

Used by pros and amateurs alike, the Garmin Fenix 6 is designed to be rugged, it can handle all kinds of bumps and shocks, as well as exposure to water. It also looks gorgeous too. Kind of like the type of watch you’d expect someone in the SAS to wear.

Here’s an official statement from Garmin about what makes the Garmin Fenix 6 so special compared to other fitness tracking watches:

As the first Garmin GPS watch to offer solar charging, the fēnix 6X Pro Solar edition is designed with Power Glass™, a transparent solar charging lens that uses the sun’s energy to extend battery life. Because of its unique solar charging technology, users will have more on-wrist time to enjoy their activities, training features, color mapping, music streaming and much more. Fit for performance, the fēnix 6X, and fēnix 6X Pro Solar feature a rugged, sophisticated design with a large 1.4” sunlight-readable display, which is 36 percent bigger than previous fēnix 5X models. Users can quickly check the latest solar input right on the wrist, so they know in real-time how much solar energy the Power Glass has been exposed to. The battery performance on the fēnix 6X Pro Solar in smartwatch mode is 21 days plus an additional 3 days when utilizing the solar charging capabilities1. Garmin

Garmin Fenix 6 Features

Out of the box, the Fenix 6 includes topographic maps for outdoor adventures, ski maps for over 2,000 ski resorts worldwide, and 41,000 golf courses. The series features on-device music storage of up to 2,000 songs, allowing users to sync playlists from several of the most popular music services, no phone required.

On top of that, for running, it has Garmin’s new PacePro feature which lets you pre-program your intervals and pace settings inside Garmin Connect (or on the watch itself) before you go out. You can also plan routes, get accurate updates on your V02MAX and heart rate, and get dedicated breakdowns of how your performance is holding up.

The Garmin Fenix 6 is designed to cover a lot of bases. It will track swimming, surfing, biking, hiking, and running. It’ll even track golf. This is why it is used and favored by plenty of triathletes – they need something that can store all their cross-discipline data. With the Garmin Fenix 6, you can track all your activity from one device with market-leading accuracy.

How accurate is Garmin’s GPS? The company says that the GPS inside the Garmin Fenix 6 is accurate to 15 feet 98% of the time. This means you’re running or biking sessions, as well as your location, are always as accurate as possible. Cheaper fitness trackers can be out of whack by as much as 40%. And if you’re serious about your data, this simply will not do. You need 98% accuracy. And that is why pros use Garmin.

Save Richard Goodwin has been working as a tech journalist for over 10 years. He is the editor and owner of KnowYourMobile.