Samsung’s EPIC Amazon Prime Day Deals REVEALED: A Complete List…

by | 21/06/2021 11:56 am
You could save up to 50% on select Samsung products during Amazon’s Prime Day, including phones, tablets, and smartwatches…

Amazon Prime Day comes but once a year, and it is usually a very good time to snap up some bargains on the latest tech.

This year’s Prime Day is now underway, and there are some amazing Samsung deals on offer.

You can now save 50% on Samsung’s wireless earbuds range, around 29% on its smartwatches, and 21% on its Galaxy phones, including the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (in Phantom Black).

Samsung’s Amazon Prime Day Deals (Complete List)

Samsung Phone Deals Amazon Prime Day

Samsung Galaxy Buds Prime Day Deals

Samsung Watch Prime Day Deals

  • Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 Bluetooth Aluminium 40mm – Aqua Black
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 Bluetooth Aluminium 44mm – Pink Gold
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch3 4G Stainless Steel 41 mm Smart Watch – Mystic Silver
  • Save 29% on These Smart Watches

Samsung Galaxy Tablets Prime Day Deals

Best Samsung Prime Day Offer?

As you can see, there are some pretty great savings to be made, especially if you’re in the market for some new wearables or a smartwatch – they’re the most heavily discounted.

I really like Samsung’s Galaxy Buds wireless headphones too; they’re infinitely better than Apple’s AirPods and are great for working in out. I’ve had mine for 12 months and they’re perfect for long distance running.

With phones, you can’t really go wrong with the Galaxy S21 Ultra – especially in Phantom Black! It has 5G, the most powerful specs of any Android phone on the market, and a superb camera.

These deals are all active now, but as is always the case with Amazon’s Prime Day, there will be flash sales throughout the day – so keep checking this page for updates.

There will be lightning deals added randomly throughout the day, covering everything from phones to TVs and even things like washing machines and TVs.

On average, you’ll save anywhere from 20% to 50% on Samsung products during Prime Day.

Of course, it’s not just Samsung that’s going a sale; the entirety of Amazon is on fire for the next 24 hours with deals.

That means, if you’re looking at picking up some new tech, or something expensive, now’s the time to do it – it’ll be cheaper that at anymore point during the rest of the year, save for Black Friday.

But even then, there are no guarantees – studies have shown that Prime Day deals, especially for tech, tend to be better than Black Friday deals.

