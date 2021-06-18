How To Access Prime Day 2021 Deals For Free

In order to access Amazon’s Prime Day sales, you need an Amazon Prime account – but is there a way to access the event for free?

Amazon’s Prime Day sales event is massive. Taking place across the globe, Amazon Prime Day earns Amazon billions in revenue inside just 48 hours – it is a big deal.

This year’s Prime Day kicks off on June 21 and runs until June 22.

In order to access Prime Day deals, however, you must be an Amazon Prime member – and this costs money.

Amazon Prime membership isn’t too expensive, however, costing £7.99 per month in the UK and $12.99 in the US.

How To Access Amazon Prime Deals Without Prime Account

But what should you do if you want to access Amazon’s Prime Day sales but you don’t want to keep your Amazon Prime membership for the rest of the year?

Well, as it turns out, Amazon is currently offering a free trial of its Amazon Prime membership, so you can sign up today for free today and – technically speaking – cancel once Prime Day is over.

You can get your free Prime account here.

With the free Prime membership trial, you’ll get 30 days of access to Amazon Prime and all of its features for absolutely nothing.

Once the 30 days is up, you’ll switch over to a paid subscription – unless you cancel it, of course.

Is Amazon Prime Worth It?

As someone that has had an Amazon Prime membership for the best part of a decade, I would argue that, yes, it is totally worth the asking price.

Even if you only use it for free deliveries, it is well worth the asking price – shipping costs mount up quickly.

If you regularly buy stuff from Amazon, Prime quickly pays for itself. You also get access to Amazon Prime Video and Amazon’s music service too.

Even without these things, though, I would still have a membership.

What Does Amazon Prime Include?

Great deals on Amazon Prime Day

Unlimited one-day and same-day delivery

Prime Now

Prime Video

Prime Music and Amazon Music Unlimited

Prime Reading

Amazon Fresh

Twitch Prime

I order multiple things per month from Amazon, from toothbrushes to tech to alcohol, so having free delivery means I save on delivery charges.

Oddly, Amazon’s free Prime delivery actually loses it money every year. And if Amazon is losing money on something, but keeps it in place, you know it is integral to its ongoing growth and profitability.

And because you can literally buy anything and everything from Amazon, Prime saves you having to go to the shops or shopping malls as often.

During COVID, Amazon Prime has been a lifesaver. I’ve bought all kinds of things to keep myself busy – from running shoes to weights and even food and groceries.

My advice? Give Amazon Prime a go for free and then make a decision about whether or not to keep it. I think most people will find it immensely useful.

This is why Amazon is happy to give you 30 days for free – it knows 99.9% of people will fall in love with the service right away.

