OPPO A53 Launches: 90Hz Display + 5000mAh Battery (£159)

15/10/2020
Oct 15, 2020 | News

OPPO has just launched the OPPO A53 – and it packs in a TON of cool specs for just £159…

The OPPO A53 is now official, joining OPPO’s ever-growing stable of phones in the UK. The handset, which launched on October 15, packs in a 6.5in HD+ 90Hz display, a 5000mAh battery, and it ships with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 450 CPU and 4GB of RAM, as well as 64GB of internal storage.

The big news here, however, is the price – the OPPO A53 retails for just £159.

OPPO A53 specs price and release date
“In line with the promise of OPPO’s A Series, the A53 continues to offer strong technology that introduces a fast and smooth mobile experience for our users with an on-the-go lifestyle,” said Kevin Cho, General Manager at OPPO UK.

He added: “With the 90Hz Neo-Display, the A53 offers a feature found on flagship-level smartphones, but still ensures long-lasting power, faster performance, and an enhanced user experience that suits their everyday entertainment and communication needs.”

OPPO A53 Specifications

  • 90Hz Neo-Display, up to 120Hz touch sampling rate
  • 6.5-inch HD+ screen
  • AI brightness
  • 3D-curved iridescent wave design
  • 8.34mm enclosure
  • Back fingerprint sensor
  • 8MP front camera
  • 13MP AI triple camera
  • 5000mAh large battery and 18W fast charge
  • Super power-saving mode and sleep standby optimization
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core 460 processor
  • RAM+ Memory Optimisation
  • 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM
  • Super dual speakers
  • Dirac 2.0 sound correction technology
  • 64GB of UFS 2.1-based storage, (expanded to 256GB through a 3-card slot)
  • ColorOS 7.2
  • Multi-user privacy mode

OPPO A53 Release Date & Availability

The OPPO A53 will be available from October, although release dates vary by network. Here’s a full breakdown of which UK networks will be carrying the OPPO A53 and when it will be available to buy:

  • Amazon – 16th October (Black)
  • O2 – 26th October (Black)
  • EE – 30th October (Black)
  • Virgin – November TBC
  • Ao, Very, JLP – TBC (Black)

