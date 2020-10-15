OPPO has just launched the OPPO A53 – and it packs in a TON of cool specs for just £159…

The OPPO A53 is now official, joining OPPO’s ever-growing stable of phones in the UK. The handset, which launched on October 15, packs in a 6.5in HD+ 90Hz display, a 5000mAh battery, and it ships with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 450 CPU and 4GB of RAM, as well as 64GB of internal storage.

The big news here, however, is the price – the OPPO A53 retails for just £159.

“In line with the promise of OPPO’s A Series, the A53 continues to offer strong technology that introduces a fast and smooth mobile experience for our users with an on-the-go lifestyle,” said Kevin Cho, General Manager at OPPO UK.

He added: “With the 90Hz Neo-Display, the A53 offers a feature found on flagship-level smartphones, but still ensures long-lasting power, faster performance, and an enhanced user experience that suits their everyday entertainment and communication needs.”

OPPO A53 Specifications

90Hz Neo-Display, up to 120Hz touch sampling rate

6.5-inch HD+ screen

AI brightness

3D-curved iridescent wave design

8.34mm enclosure

Back fingerprint sensor

8MP front camera

13MP AI triple camera

5000mAh large battery and 18W fast charge

Super power-saving mode and sleep standby optimization

Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core 460 processor

RAM+ Memory Optimisation

4GB of LPDDR4x RAM

Super dual speakers

Dirac 2.0 sound correction technology

64GB of UFS 2.1-based storage, (expanded to 256GB through a 3-card slot)

ColorOS 7.2

Multi-user privacy mode

OPPO A53 Release Date & Availability

The OPPO A53 will be available from October, although release dates vary by network. Here’s a full breakdown of which UK networks will be carrying the OPPO A53 and when it will be available to buy:

Amazon – 16th October (Black)

O2 – 26th October (Black)

EE – 30th October (Black)

Virgin – November TBC

Ao, Very, JLP – TBC (Black)