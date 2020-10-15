OPPO has just launched the OPPO A53 – and it packs in a TON of cool specs for just £159…
The OPPO A53 is now official, joining OPPO’s ever-growing stable of phones in the UK. The handset, which launched on October 15, packs in a 6.5in HD+ 90Hz display, a 5000mAh battery, and it ships with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 450 CPU and 4GB of RAM, as well as 64GB of internal storage.
The big news here, however, is the price – the OPPO A53 retails for just £159.
“In line with the promise of OPPO’s A Series, the A53 continues to offer strong technology that introduces a fast and smooth mobile experience for our users with an on-the-go lifestyle,” said Kevin Cho, General Manager at OPPO UK.
He added: “With the 90Hz Neo-Display, the A53 offers a feature found on flagship-level smartphones, but still ensures long-lasting power, faster performance, and an enhanced user experience that suits their everyday entertainment and communication needs.”
OPPO A53 Specifications
- 90Hz Neo-Display, up to 120Hz touch sampling rate
- 6.5-inch HD+ screen
- AI brightness
- 3D-curved iridescent wave design
- 8.34mm enclosure
- Back fingerprint sensor
- 8MP front camera
- 13MP AI triple camera
- 5000mAh large battery and 18W fast charge
- Super power-saving mode and sleep standby optimization
- Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core 460 processor
- RAM+ Memory Optimisation
- 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM
- Super dual speakers
- Dirac 2.0 sound correction technology
- 64GB of UFS 2.1-based storage, (expanded to 256GB through a 3-card slot)
- ColorOS 7.2
- Multi-user privacy mode
OPPO A53 Release Date & Availability
The OPPO A53 will be available from October, although release dates vary by network. Here’s a full breakdown of which UK networks will be carrying the OPPO A53 and when it will be available to buy:
- Amazon – 16th October (Black)
- O2 – 26th October (Black)
- EE – 30th October (Black)
- Virgin – November TBC
- Ao, Very, JLP – TBC (Black)
