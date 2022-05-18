Pixel 6a Camera Specs: What You Get…

How good are the budget Pixel 6a camera specs? Here’s what you need to know!
Google has officially unveiled the Pixel 6, its much-anticipated budget phone. While the Pixel 6a can’t match the might and features of the Pixel 6 Pro, for the price you get a lot in the new device.
The main features of the Pixel 6a include a 6.1 inch FHD+ OLED display, 6GB of RAM, and 128 GB of storage. It features a Google Tensor chip, over 24 hour battery life, 5G, and a fingerprint sensor.
The Pixel 6a comes in three colors: Sage, Charcoal, or Chalk.
All that is a lot to pack into the $449 device, which comes out on July 28, 2022.
But internal specs aside, many people consider the camera when buying a new smartphone. Obviously, if you want the best cameras a smartphone offers, you’ll want to go with Android flagships or iPhone flagships like the iPhone 13 Pro.
But the Pixel 6a–for the price–comes with pretty decent cameras, both front and rear. Below are the official specs according to Google’s Pixel 6a tech sheet.
Pixel 6a Rear Camera Specs
The Pixel 6a has a relatively powerful camera for a mid-range smartphone. It features a rear dual lens 12.2MP wide camera with an ƒ/1.7 aperture and a 77° field of view. As for its video capabilities, the Pixel 6a’s rear camera offers 4K video recording at 30 or 60 FPS.
Here are Google’s official specs for the Pixel 6a rear camera:
- 12.2 MP dual pixel wide camera
- 1.4 μm pixel width
- ƒ/1.7 aperture
- 77° field of view
- 1/2.55″ image sensor size
- Super Res Zoom up to 7×8
- 12 MP ultrawide camera9
- 1.25 μm pixel width
- ƒ/2.2 aperture
- 114° field of view9
- Lens correction
- Optical + electronic image stabilization
- Fast camera launcher
- 4K video recording at 30 FPS, 60 FPS
- 1080p video recording at 30 FPS, 60 FPS
Pixel 6a Front Camera Specs
While the rear camera is always the best camera on any smartphone, many people care greatly about the front camera as well. That’s because it’s a selfie world and most people love spending their time posting picks of themselves to the ‘gram.
While the Pixel 6a doesn’t have a stellar front camera, it’s not bad considering the phone only costs $449. You get a single 8MP lens with an ƒ/2.0 aperture. Video recording is limited to 1080p and 30 FPS.
Here are Google’s official specs for the Pixel 6a front camera:
- 8 MP
- 1.12 μm pixel width
- ƒ/2.0 aperture
- Fixed focus
- 84° wide field of view
- 1080p video recording at 30 FPS
Pixel 6a Camera Features
Between the two cameras, the Pixel 6a has a decent amount of computational photography features. Some of the highlights Google calls out is the Face Unblur feature, which makes the faces in photos appear sharper.
Night Sight is essentially a low-light photography mode that google says will even help you capture the stars at night. Real Tone helps to accurately capture skin tones. And Magic Eraser lets you quickly remove unwanted objects from your picks.
Here are all the camera features Google says comes with the Pixel 6a:
- Magic Eraser
- Real Tone
- Face Unblur
- Panorama
- Manual white balancing
- Locked Folder
- Night Sight
- Top Shot
- Portrait Mode
- Portrait Light
- Super Res Zoom
- Motion autofocus
- Frequent Faces
- Dual exposure controls
- Live HDR+
- Cinematic Pan
One more thing: Does The Pixel 6a Have Wireless Charging?
