How To Watch Downton Abbey A New Era

When will Downton Abbey: A New Era be available to stream? Is it coming to Netflix? Here’s everything you need to know…

Set against the backdrop of the end of the roaring 1920s, the latest installment in the Downton Abbey franchise is, once again, a feature-length film. This time called Downton Abbey: A New Era. The film picks up after the events of the previous film and sees the Crawley family head to France to see about the Dowager’s mysterious inheritance of a Villa.

Back at the Crawley ranch, however, there’s also plenty of drama as a film crew descends on the manor to shoot a movie. Downton Abbey A New Era got a release in cinemas initially and is now available to watch on demand via the usual channels – Apple TV, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, and the Microsoft Store to name just a few outlets.

Is Downton Abbey: A New Era Available To Stream?

Following its delayed cinematic release, Downton Abbey: A New Era is now available to stream on Peacock, NBC’s streaming platform. Peacock has exclusive streaming rights for Downton Abbey: A New Era, so you won’t be able to stream it anywhere else.

If you want to watch Downton Abbey: A New Era in the comfort of your own home, you’ll have to either buy or rent a copy of the film from Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, or the Microsoft Store.

Most VOD platforms now have the film, however, so whatever you regularly use to buy and rent movies should have the film available.

The best option for watching Downton Abbey: A New Era, regardless of your location, is probably Amazon Prime Video, where you can rent the movie for $5.99. Or, if you prefer, you can preorder the DVD or Blu-Ray for £9.99 or £15.99, respectively.

Will Downton Abbey: A New Era Come To Netflix?

Downton Abbey: The Movie streamed on Netflix but the latest film in the franchise will not be available on Netflix, and based on the production company behind it – Universal – it isn’t like to come to Netflix any time soon either. And the reason for this ALL comes down to streaming platforms’ battling it out for new subscribers.

Universal is owned by NBC and NBC wants you to subscribe to Peacock to watch its IP, not Netflix. With most major studios now having their own streaming platforms, Netflix’s access to hot, new movies is going to really suffer which is why the streaming platform, for the last few years, has been so focussed on developing its own movies and TV shows.

Netflix is also constantly buying up the rights to films and books too, so it can do its own thing with them. But with the might of NBC, HBO, and Disney to contend with, Netflix’s status as the most popular streaming platform is now very much in question.

Disney has already surpassed Netflix with respect to subscribers, so the writing is very much on the wall for Netflix – the next few years will be very turbulent for the company. Netflix will need to invest heavily in new shows and movies, develop bankable franchises, and strive to grow its user base. But up against the likes of Disney, HBO, and NBC, this is not going to be easy.

Will There Be More Downton Abbey Films?

Now Downton Abbey: A New Era is available to stream, the next logical question is what’s next for the franchise? Will there be more films in the future? Could we get a new TV series? As always, no one really knows at this stage but if the show is making money, there’s always hope…

Julian Fellowes, the show’s creator, has discussed the future of Downton Abbey numerous times. His last official statement on the future of the series was back in May 2022. You can read what he said below:

The truth is if [the fans] want more and the cast wants to do more, then I’m sure we’ll find a way of delivering more. But I don’t mind if it’s run its course, I think that’s fair enough, too. And if we’ve given some enjoyment to people over the years, then that makes me very happy. I’m a fairly simple soul really. Julian Fellowes

Whatever happens next in the Downton Abbey saga will be contingent on financing, whether there is demand and money to be made from a new film or series, and the show’s creative force, Julian Fellowes. The good news is that Fellowes appears to be very up for more Downton Abbey which means, like the prospect of a new series of The X-Files, the future of a Downton Abbey might come down to the actors in the show, whether they’re interested in doing another one.

To be clear, nothing is yet planned for a new Downton film but the fact that the original TV series was the most-watched TV series on Amazon Prime Video tells you that there is plenty of life in the ‘ol Manor yet. And its new film format will make it cheaper to make which, for the owners and producers of the show, means more bang for their buck.

