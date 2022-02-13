Blade Runner 2099 TV Series is COMING To Amazon

Blade Runner 2099, a new TV show coming to Amazon is now in development at Amazon Studios – and it’ll follow the events of Blade Runner 2049

Ridley Scott is heading a new TV show for Amazon Studios. The live-action Blade Runner series – called Blade Runner 2099 – is now in development with Scott producing.

Blade Runner 2099 will be a follow-up to 2017’s Blade Runner 2049, taking place fifty years after the events portrayed in that film. That film was directed by Dune’s Denis Villeneuve and starred Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford, Ana de Armas, Dave Bautista, and Jared Leto.

Blade Runner TV Show is Major Priority For Amazon

Blade Runner 2099 is now considered a major priority for Amazon Studios. Scripts are being written and serious discussions about potential shooting dates and locations are now happening, according to Deadline.

In addition to this, Scott – whose company, Scott Free, will be producing the show – could also be drafted in to direct either one or more of the episodes for the first season, although nothing has been confirmed yet. Silka Luisa is also said to be involved in the writing and ongoing production of the show as well.

Blade Runner isn’t the only Scott IP making its way to the small screen either. There will also be an Alien TV show – that’s coming to HULU and Disney+.

As for a release date for Blade Runner 2099, nothing is known yet. But the fact that it hasn’t even started shooting doesn’t bode well for a release date any time soon. If all goes well and shooting starts this year, we could see the series hit Amazon Prime in 2023 or 2024.

Blade Runner 2099 Plot

Because it is so early in production, very few details are known about the project, save for the fact that Ridley Scott is producing, it will be a multi-part TV series, and that it will follow the events of 2017’s Blade Runner 2049.

Beyond this, nothing else is known about Blade Runner 2099’s plot.

The story, however, will almost certainly focus on AI, have a film noir/detective-style element to it, and have amazing visuals – this is all par for the course when making a new Blade Runner production. As for whether Gosling or Ford will return, nothing has yet been confirmed.

The Blade Runner universe, much like the Alien universe, should make for excellent viewing though. Usually, with the OG movie and its sequel, you have two hours to cram everything in. In a TV show format, you have 12 hours – possibly more.

This will allow for huge story arcs, massive world-building, and more suitable pacing for the focus of the story’s main narrative – how humans deal with and live alongside AI and replicants.

