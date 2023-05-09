Do you like sports? Whether you’re into baseball, basketball or Formula 1, Reddit is a brilliant place to get all the latest news. Here’s the best sports subreddits to check out in 2023…

Most sports fans I know tend to hang out on Twitter, and that’s fine. Twitter is decent enough for accessing the latest sports news. But in my experience, it pales in comparison to Reddit.

I’m a huge F1 fan and have been an active member of r/formula1 for years now. I get nearly all my F1-related news from this subreddit and, thanks to its extremely active community, I’ve learnt a lot about the sport, its history, and what’s going on behind the scenes – you simply do not get this on Twitter.

Reddit is more community-based than Twitter and this, in my opinion, makes it a brilliant place for sports fans. You can argue, debate, and discuss all the latest news with people that are just as crazy about the subject as you are.

This applies to F1, but also to NBA, baseball, football, soccer, and any other sport you can think of…

So, if you’re not using reddit to follow the latest developments in the world of sports, here’s a quick overview of the best sports subreddits right now.

What Are The Most Active Sports Subreddits?

Obviously, when you join a subreddit you’ll want to make sure that it is an active one. No one likes turning up to a party and being the only one there, after all.

Here’s a quick overview of some of the most active sports subreddits on reddit, complete with subscriber numbers: r/nba – 10 million members

r/nfl – 10 million members

r/soccer – 8 million members

r/baseball – 2 million members

r/hockey – 1 million members

r/MMA – 1 million members

r/CFB – 1 million members

r/formula1 – 1 million members

r/golf – 700,000 members

r/tennis – 500,000 members

These numbers are based on current stats, so they could go up and down depending on when you’re reading this article. Most of the main sports subreddits are incredibly active, though, so if the sport you’re into is fairly mainstream – football, F1, tennis, golf – chances are the subreddit for that particularly sport will be immensely active.

