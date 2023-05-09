Best Sports Subreddits To Check Out In 2023
Do you like sports? Whether you’re into baseball, basketball or Formula 1, Reddit is a brilliant place to get all the latest news. Here’s the best sports subreddits to check out in 2023…
Most sports fans I know tend to hang out on Twitter, and that’s fine. Twitter is decent enough for accessing the latest sports news. But in my experience, it pales in comparison to Reddit.
I’m a huge F1 fan and have been an active member of r/formula1 for years now. I get nearly all my F1-related news from this subreddit and, thanks to its extremely active community, I’ve learnt a lot about the sport, its history, and what’s going on behind the scenes – you simply do not get this on Twitter.
Reddit is more community-based than Twitter and this, in my opinion, makes it a brilliant place for sports fans. You can argue, debate, and discuss all the latest news with people that are just as crazy about the subject as you are.
This applies to F1, but also to NBA, baseball, football, soccer, and any other sport you can think of…
So, if you’re not using reddit to follow the latest developments in the world of sports, here’s a quick overview of the best sports subreddits right now.
Best Sports Subreddits
- r/sports – This is the largest and most general sports subreddit, covering a wide range of sports from football to basketball to tennis. It has over 25 million members.
- r/nba – This subreddit is dedicated to the National Basketball Association (NBA) and has over 10 million members. It’s a great place to discuss the latest NBA news, games, and highlights.
- r/nfl – This subreddit is dedicated to the National Football League (NFL) and has over 10 million members. It’s a great place to discuss the latest NFL news, games, and highlights.
- r/soccer – This subreddit is dedicated to soccer, also known as football outside of the United States, and has over 8 million members. It’s a great place to discuss the latest soccer news, games, and highlights from around the world.
- r/baseball – This subreddit is dedicated to baseball and has over 2 million members. It’s a great place to discuss the latest MLB news, games, and highlights.
- r/hockey – This subreddit is dedicated to ice hockey and has over 1 million members. It’s a great place to discuss the latest NHL news, games, and highlights.
- r/MMA – This subreddit is dedicated to mixed martial arts (MMA) and has over 1 million members. It’s a great place to discuss the latest UFC news, fights, and events.
- r/formula1 – This subreddit is dedicated to Formula 1 racing and has over 1 million members. It’s a great place to discuss the latest F1 news, races, and results.
- r/golf – This subreddit is dedicated to golf and has over 700,000 members. It’s a great place to discuss the latest PGA news, tournaments, and highlights.
- r/tennis – This subreddit is dedicated to tennis and has over 500,000 members. It’s a great place to discuss the latest ATP and WTA news, matches, and highlights.
What Are The Most Active Sports Subreddits?
Obviously, when you join a subreddit you’ll want to make sure that it is an active one. No one likes turning up to a party and being the only one there, after all.
Here’s a quick overview of some of the most active sports subreddits on reddit, complete with subscriber numbers:
- r/nba – 10 million members
- r/nfl – 10 million members
- r/soccer – 8 million members
- r/baseball – 2 million members
- r/hockey – 1 million members
- r/MMA – 1 million members
- r/CFB – 1 million members
- r/formula1 – 1 million members
- r/golf – 700,000 members
- r/tennis – 500,000 members
These numbers are based on current stats, so they could go up and down depending on when you’re reading this article. Most of the main sports subreddits are incredibly active, though, so if the sport you’re into is fairly mainstream – football, F1, tennis, golf – chances are the subreddit for that particularly sport will be immensely active.
And if you need more information about Reddit, check out our complete beginner’s guide to Reddit – it covers literally everything you need to know about the platform and how to use it.
Richard Goodwin
