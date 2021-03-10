The 12 Best Conservative Podcasts For News & Insight

If you’re looking for news and current events podcasts with a conservative bent, check out this list of the current most popular and best conservative podcasts for 2021 and beyond…

If you’re a republican or conservative looking for the latest insight on current events and news, and you don’t want to watch news channels for your information, one of the best ways to stay abreast of things is via podcasts.

And, like most things in life, when it comes to conservative podcasts, you have plenty to choose from – like thousands, with new ones popping up every day.

However, if you’re looking for the best conservative podcasts – meaning, the most popular and the most well put together ones – you cannot go wrong with these.

The Best Conservative Podcasts Right Now

1) Joe Rogan Experience

Joe Rogan, technically, isn’t a conservative; he describes himself as both liberal and a libertarian. But Joe does have some really good guests on from time to time, and some of then a conservatives like Ben Sharpio and Douglas Murray.

Beyond this, JRE is well worth a follow because it tends to cover pretty much everything from NFC to Bigfoot, as well as subjects things like UFOs, consciousness exploration, ancient history, and mind-altering drugs (specifically DMT).

2) Power Line

Hosted by Steven Hayward, Power Line is one of the most popular conservative podcasts in America. Each week, Steven Hayward dissects all the latest news and headlines while providing his own unique insight.

If you’re a news junky and want a conservative perspective on current events, Steven Hayward is your man.

3) The Michael Savage Show

Anchored by Dr. Michael Savage, chap that earned his PhD in epidemiology and nutrition sciences from Berkeley, this podcast is always interesting and covers a wide range of topics from things like nutrition to politics and everything else in between.

If you like to keep abreast of the latest news relating to politics, health, and nutrition, Mr. Savage is your man. Plus, he’s a doctor, so he must know what he’s talking about, right?

4) Conservative Review with Daniel Horowitz

Daniel Horowitz designed this podcast to cut through the PR spin and nonsense spouted by politicians – both on the left and the right. His weekly podcast covers all the latest news and events and provides invaluable insight on what’s going on in Washington.

If you like your podcasts witty, focussed on analysis of current events, and hosted by a sharp-witted, insightful host then Conservative Review with Daniel Horowitz will be right up your street.

5) The Matt Walsh Show

Matt Walsh is here to give his listeners a fresh take on cultural, historical, and current events. This podcast is always entertaining and very engaging, and Matt covers a lot of ground in each episode.

If you like your podcasts fast-paced, packed full of information, and bang yup to date with current events and trends, The Matt Walsh Podcast is definitely worth a look.

6) The Ben Sharpio Show

Ben Sharpio is, perhaps, one of the most well known conservatives working in America today. He is the founder and editor of the Daily Wire, has published a host of books, and is a regular on some of the world’s biggest podcasts and news channels.

In The Ben Sharpio Show, Ben covers all the latest current events and news, providing insight and analysis on what is going on. Never afraid of controversy, Ben always gets right to the point – and he doesn’t care if he offends people while he’s doing it.

7) The Andrew Klavan Show

If you like your news podcasts powered by humour, jokes, satire, and loads of interesting and funny guests, then The Andrew Klavan Show will be right up your street.

Covering everything from the impeachment of Trump to the current administration’s handling of COVID, The Andrew Klavan Show is a great place to get your regular news analysis in a funny and engaging way.

8) Townhall Review

Townhall Review is a weekly podcast that brings together some of America’s top conservative talk-radio hosts to discuss current events and the latest big news stories.

If you like fast-paced debate and discussion, the Townhall Review is a great podcast to get stuck in to. There’s loads of episodes too, so you can go back and check out insights on past events, like the 2020 election, for instance.

9) Steve Deace Show

The Steve Deace Show is all about principled conservatism, although he isn’t afraid to pull his punches when discussing certain politicians and/or political movements.

Steve has a massive following on both social media and he produces new episodes daily, so if you’re looking for something you can listen to every day, the Steve Deace Show is a great podcast choice.

10) The Rational Republican

If you like your politics well informed, considerate, and perfectly articulated, The Rational Republican will be right up your street. It is a conservative podcast but unlike a lot of similar types of shows, it does not get too heated or angry; instead, it focuses on how to be a better person and personal liberty.

The show is also a big advocate of dismantling the idea that all conservatives are racist. Hosted by James Ball, The Rational Republican places a huge emphasis on how we can all come together and heal our painfully divided society.

11) Conservative Minds

Conservative Minds covers a wide and extensive range of subject matters, from history to current events. Always interesting and thought provoking, Conservative Minds is all about examining what can be learned from the past and applied to our modern society.

Featuring guests and speakers often, Conservative Minds also does regular features on leading conservative thinkers, past and present, with a view to getting a better understanding of on-going current events.

12) Kassy Dillon Show

Kassy Dillon is a writer and journalist at Daily Wire, TheHill, and Lone Conservative and in her own podcast she discusses a huge range of topics and subject matter, from what it is like to be a conservative women in America to the recent COVID outbreak.

Dillon is a gifted speaker, hyper-intelligent, and always has excellent insight on current events and trends.

That’s it for our top-recommended conservative podcasts. If you’re new to podcasts and are looking for the best app to manage and listen to podcast on, check out our guide to the best podcast apps – it covers all the best new and old podcast apps for iPhone and Android.

