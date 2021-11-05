What Phone Does Joe Rogan Use? Let’s Find Out…

Joe Rogan runs one of the biggest podcasts on the planet, The Joe Rogan Experience. But what phone does Joe Rogan use?

When you run one of the world’s biggest podcasts, you get plenty of freebies, including phones, supplements, apparel, and booze. Joe gets his fair share of stuff from his sponsors, as well as brands looking for exposure to his audience. But what about phones?

Joe talks about tech quite a bit, he’s even had on MKBHD on his podcast, you can check that episode out here. In the past, Joe Rogan has used iPhones and Android phones. But as of 2021, what phone is Joe Rogan using?

What Phone Does Joe Rogan Use?

Being a millionaire many times over, Joe probably has more than a few flagship phones laying around his home. But as of 2021, Joe Rogan uses a Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. How do we know? Simple: Joe posted a picture on Twitter of the moon that he captured using a Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Save

Rogan was kind of blown away by the quality of the image he’d captured. He even tagged Samsung in the tweet, saying it was “f**king amazing what phone cameras can do now”. And he’s not wrong, either. The Galaxy S21 Ultra’s camera is very, very good indeed.

The phone itself is the current leading Android flagship on the market. It packs in all the latest and greatest specs and hardware, including a market-leading CPU, 12GB of RAM, one of the best screens ever used on a phone, and, of course, a massively potent camera module.

Galaxy S21 Ultra Specs

Screen Size : 6.8 inches

: 6.8 inches Resolution : 3200 x 1440 pixels, 20:9 ratio, 516 PPI

: 3200 x 1440 pixels, 20:9 ratio, 516 PPI Technology : Dynamic AMOLED

: Dynamic AMOLED Refresh rate : 120Hz (adaptable)

: 120Hz (adaptable) Screen-to-body : 89.33 %

: 89.33 % Peak brightness : 1500 cd/m2 (nit)

: 1500 cd/m2 (nit) System chip : Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Processor : Octa-core, 2840 MHz, Kryo 680, 64-bit, 5 nm

: Octa-core, 2840 MHz, Kryo 680, 64-bit, 5 nm GPU : Adreno 660

: Adreno 660 RAM : 12GB LPDDR5

: 12GB LPDDR5 Internal storage : 128GB (UFS 3.1), not expandable

: 128GB (UFS 3.1), not expandable Capacity : 5000 mAh

: 5000 mAh Main camera : 108 MP (OIS, Laser and PDAF)

: 108 MP (OIS, Laser and PDAF) Second camera : 10 MP (Telephoto, OIS, PDAF)

: 10 MP (Telephoto, OIS, PDAF) Specifications : Optical zoom: 3.0x; Aperture size: F2.4; Focal Length: 70 mm; Sensor size: 1/3.2″; Pixel size: 1.22 μm

: Optical zoom: 3.0x; Aperture size: F2.4; Focal Length: 70 mm; Sensor size: 1/3.2″; Pixel size: 1.22 μm Third camera : 12 MP (Ultra-wide, PDAF)

: 12 MP (Ultra-wide, PDAF) Specifications : Aperture size: F2.2; Focal Length: 13 mm; Sensor size: 1/2.55″; Pixel size: 1.4 μm

: Aperture size: F2.2; Focal Length: 13 mm; Sensor size: 1/2.55″; Pixel size: 1.4 μm Fourth camera : 10 MP (Periscope, OIS, PDAF)

: 10 MP (Periscope, OIS, PDAF) Specifications : Optical zoom: 10.0x; Aperture size: F4.9; Focal Length: 240 mm; Sensor size: 1/3.2″; Pixel size: 1.22 μm

: Optical zoom: 10.0x; Aperture size: F4.9; Focal Length: 240 mm; Sensor size: 1/3.2″; Pixel size: 1.22 μm Video recording : 7680×4320 (8K UHD) (24 fps), 3840×2160 (4K UHD) (60 fps), 1920×1080 (Full HD) (240 fps), 1280×720 (HD) (960 fps)

: 7680×4320 (8K UHD) (24 fps), 3840×2160 (4K UHD) (60 fps), 1920×1080 (Full HD) (240 fps), 1280×720 (HD) (960 fps) Features : OIS, HDR, Hyperlapse, Video light, EIS

: OIS, HDR, Hyperlapse, Video light, EIS Front : 40 MP (PDAF, HDR)

: 40 MP (PDAF, HDR) Video capture: 3840×2160 (4K UHD) (60 fps)

The Ultimate Android Phone

With all of the above specs, as well its iconic design, the Galaxy S21 is by far and away the best Android phone you can buy right now. Even compared to newer flagship models from Apple, the iPhone 13 Pro, for instance, the Galaxy S21 Ultra is still a monstrously powerful phone.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra is an expensive phone. But if you want the best of the best with respect to performance and the camera module, the price of admission is worth every penny. Plus, there are some great contract and carrier deals for the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

I love this phone, but I would also be quite tempted by the OnePlus 9 Pro. It has similar specs but it retails for a considerable amount less. If you want flagship-grade performance for less money than the Galaxy S21 Ultra, the OnePlus 9 Pro is well worth a look.

Save Richard Goodwin has been working as a tech journalist for over 10 years. He is the editor and owner of KnowYourMobile.