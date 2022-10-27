A 16-inch iPad? Coming in 2023? Is this the macOS / iPadOS crossover we’ve been waiting for? Potentially. Here’s why…

The biggest iPad you can currently buy is the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. As tablets go, 12-inches has been the upper limit for size for quite some time now. But this is all set to change in 2023 with the launch of the biggest iPad model ever.

Per The Information, sources close to Apple has revealed that the company plans on launching a 16-inch iPad model in 2023. Apparently, the source simply referred to it as “an iPad” but a 16-inch variant of Apple’s iPad would almost certainly be a Pro model.

Apple recently refreshed its iPad Pro lineup with the launch of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Its new iPad Pro model runs the company’s M2 chipset and packs in a raft of improvements over its predecessor. But this creates one rather large question about the alleged 16-inch iPad which, according to the leaker, is coming in 2023.

The iPad Ultra

Apple doesn’t update its iPad Pro models all that often. Every few years we get a refreshed model with updated chipsets and new features. But if Apple has only just updated its iPad Pro in 2022, what’re the chances of it doing it again next year? I’d argue slim to none.

And this could mean a completely different iPad brand debuting in 2023. Of course, this is all predicated on the 16-inch iPad leaks being legit. If they are legit, it is possible that this new 16-inch iPad could be branded as the iPad Ultra.

With its massive 16-inch display and Apple Silicon chipset – likely some variant of the M2 – the alleged mega-large iPad model would have all the credentials to earn itself “Ultra” branding.

Apple is developing its largest iPad yet, a model with a 16-inch screen that it hopes to release in the fourth quarter of next year, according to a person familiar with the project. The device would further blur the line between the iPad and MacBook, bringing the tablet’s screen size in line with that of Apple’s largest laptop, which also features a 16-inch display The Information

Final Cut Pro For iPad? Finally!?

Plus, Apple has form in this context too. The Apple Watch Ultra is the biggest and bulkiest Apple Watch the company has ever released. Again, in Apple parlance, “Ultra” means something is bigger, has more features, and is aimed squarely at a small niche of professional users – just like its long-rumoured Mac Pro update.

This isn’t the first we’ve heard about a 16-inch iPad either. Back at the start of 2022, leaks appeared about Apple working on a larger iPad model. The source, Mark Gurman, claimed Apple’s engineers were working on something a lot bigger but the likelihood of it arriving in 2023 were slim at best.

Gurman is a solid, reliable source. But things can change fast. Plus, Apple doesn’t make a touchscreen MacBook either; it’d rather you buy an iPad if you want to do that kind of thing. And given Apple’s love of courting video and photography professionals, a 16-inch iPad Ultra model, complete with a rejigged, tablet-specific version of Final Cut Pro, might just make sense.

