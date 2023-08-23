6 Simple Ways To Improve Nintendo Switch Battery Life

Pin

Here’s some simple and super-actionable tips about how to improve Nintendo Switch Battery life, so you can game for longer when you’re on the move…

The Nintendo Switch has revolutionized the gaming world with its hybrid design, allowing for both handheld and TV-based gaming.

However, one common concern among users is the device’s battery life. If you’re looking to maximize your gaming sessions without constantly reaching for the charger, you’ve come to the right place.

This comprehensive guide will walk you through various strategies to improve your Nintendo Switch’s battery life.

Disable HD Rumble Why It Matters HD Rumble is a feature that provides tactile feedback during gameplay. While it adds an extra layer of immersion, it’s not essential for most games. Disabling it can help you preserve battery life. How to Disable Navigate to the Home screen and select “System Settings.” Scroll down and choose “Controllers and Sensors.” Toggle off the “Controller Vibration” option. By following these simple steps, you can extend your Nintendo Switch’s battery life and still enjoy a fulfilling gaming experience. For more tips on optimizing your Nintendo Switch, check out this guide on screen issues and fixes.

Adjust Screen Brightness Why It Matters The brightness settings on your Nintendo Switch can significantly affect battery life. A brighter screen consumes more power, so lowering the brightness can help extend battery life. How to Adjust Go to “System Settings” from the Home screen. Choose “Screen Brightness.” Use the slider to adjust the brightness to a comfortable level. For more in-depth information on Nintendo Switch settings, read this comprehensive buying guide.

Turn off Sound Why It Matters Sound effects and background music, while enhancing gameplay, can also drain your battery. Turning off or lowering the sound can help conserve battery life. How to Turn Off Press the “Volume Down” button on the top of your Nintendo Switch until the sound is off or at a low level.

Cancel Background Tasks Why It Matters Background tasks like WiFi and updates can consume valuable resources and drain your battery. By canceling these tasks, you can reduce stress on the system and improve battery life. How to Cancel Go to “System Settings.” Choose “Data Management.” Cancel any ongoing downloads or updates. For more tips on maintaining your Nintendo Switch, check out this guide on fixing Joy-Con drift.

Use Flight Mode Why It Matters Enabling flight mode can help conserve battery life by disabling wireless connections like WiFi and Bluetooth. How to Enable Navigate to “System Settings.” Choose “Airplane Mode.” Toggle on “Flight Mode.”

The Nuclear Option: Use a Power Pack Why It Matters If you need extended playtime, consider using a portable power pack – we recommend this one at the moment. This allows you to charge your Switch while on the go, so you can extend your gaming sessions and not have to worry too much about battery life. How to Use Purchase a compatible power pack. Connect it to your Nintendo Switch using a USB-C cable.

Things To Keep In Mind…

It’s important to note that while the tips and tricks outlined in this guide can significantly improve your Nintendo Switch’s battery life in the short term, all rechargeable batteries are subject to degradation over time.

This is not a flaw in the Nintendo Switch’s design but rather a characteristic of lithium-ion batteries, which are commonly used in electronic devices.

The 800 Charge Cycles Threshold

Specifically, for the Nintendo Switch, you’ll start to notice a gradual decline in battery performance after approximately 800 full charge cycles.

A charge cycle is defined as one full discharge of the battery, from 100% down to 0%, and then recharging back to 100%.

However, these don’t have to be consecutive; you could discharge to 50% one day, recharge back to 100%, and then do the same the next day. That would count as one full charge cycle.

What Happens After 800 Cycles?

After reaching the 800 charge cycles mark, the battery’s capacity to hold a charge will diminish. You may find that where you once got three to six hours of playtime, you’re now getting significantly less. This is a normal aspect of battery use and is to be expected.

Mitigating the Effects of Battery Degradation While you can’t completely stop the battery from degrading, you can slow down the process by: Avoiding Extreme Temperatures: Both hot and cold conditions can affect your battery’s performance. Always store and use your Nintendo Switch in a room-temperature environment. Calibrating the Battery: Every few months, it’s a good idea to let the battery drain completely and then charge it back up to 100%. This helps recalibrate the battery and can improve its longevity. Regular Software Updates: Nintendo occasionally releases software updates that can optimize battery performance. Always keep your system updated to the latest version. Quality Chargers: Always use Nintendo-approved chargers and avoid third-party chargers that may not meet the required safety and performance standards.

When to Consider Battery Replacement

If you’ve had your Nintendo Switch for several years and the battery life has become a significant issue, it might be time to consider a battery replacement.

Nintendo offers a battery replacement service, and there are also third-party services available. But you’ll want to weigh the costs and benefits, as replacing the battery might be almost as expensive as buying a new or refurbished unit.