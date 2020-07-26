It used to be that the only people who ever wanted to add text to photos were advertisers or graphic designers. But thanks to the massive explosion of popularity of memes in recent years, it seems everyone is looking for a way to easily add text to photos.

The good news is that you don’t need to have graphic design skills–or even own an app like Photoshop to add text to photos. There are a TON of simple iPhone apps that make it easy to add text to your photos–and perhaps create the next viral meme in the process. Here are the 5 best iPhone apps for adding text to photos in 2020.

Font Candy

The app’s official description: Font Candy puts you in the creator’s chair and allows you to produce custom designs in seconds. Add quotes, artwork, filters, colors, and even layer multiple images! You choose from a curated collection of fonts or add your own to overlay beautiful text on your photos. Get creative and add intricate designs using shapes, symbols, or emojis. Whether you are looking to create some amazing artwork, celebrate a special occasion, make the next #trending meme, or design a custom iPhone case Font Candy is for you!

Word Swag

The app’s official description: Create amazing type layouts that would normally take minutes – or even hours in other apps – with just a tap. Only Word Swag has the exclusive Typomatic type engine that makes it easy.

Word Art

The app’s official description: Text Art is the best app for designers and artistic people to transform their pictures into digital art! Be creative and inspire others with your unique ideas! Create funny memes, motivational pictures, greetings, and birthday cards or just decorate your own images with our collection of stamps, photo effects, and text fonts.

Phonto

The app’s official description: Phonto is a simple app that allows you to add text to pictures. More than 400 fonts are available. You can install other fonts. Text size is changeable. Text color is changeable. Text gradient is changeable. Text’s stroke color is changeable. Text’s shadow color is changeable. Text’s background color is changeable. Text is rotatable. Text kerning is changeable.

Text On Photos & Quotes Maker

The app’s official description: Text on photos and videos is a brand new way to express yourself. Add real-time text and filters directly to your camera! In only a few seconds you can add captions, quotes or anything else you can think of to your camera and share quickly and easily with your friends. Add custom typography directly to your camera with very artistic fonts. Choose from a huge selection of powerful fonts that will make your photos awesome and engaging. Create beautiful photos with real-time filters. There are so many types of them: vintage, artistic and funny! With a single tap, you can transform a soulless pic into a work of art!

