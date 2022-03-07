Can Spotify Show Lyrics?

Spotify has been active for over 16 years, so it’s hardly surprising that new features are being introduced all the time. Is the integration of lyrics one of these features?

You read that right – it has been 16 years since Spotify changed the way we can consume music.

There are many people that still purchase music from platforms like iTunes, Beatport and the like, but we can’t argue with the numbers and music streaming platforms are by far the most popular way to listen to music in 2022.

Spotify, as well as Apple Music, Tidal, Deezer, Google Play Music, Amazon Prime Music and many others, provided 83% of consumed music in 2021 with over 147 billion audio streams. With such a large audience to fight over, these platforms need to stay relevant and consistently update and upgrade their services with the newest technology.

Spotify usually does well in this aspect, which is why they remain the dominant force in this industry. Is lyrics integration one of the features they have added to remain competitive?

Does Spotify Show Lyrics On Screen?

If you’re the type that enjoys singing along to your favourite songs as you listen, it is now possible to display song lyrics on Spotify while they play on both mobile and desktop. Not all songs offer this feature, but most do and more and more will do as they’re released going forward.

You can now view the lyrics to a song on Spotify, whether you want to sing along, double-check a phrase you’re not sure about, or share a phrase you’re really fond of on social media.

Lyrics are only accessible for tracks that have the function enabled, thus it’s possible that you won’t have it for every song that you listen to. Even so, it’s simple to browse and even share lyrics on Spotify, so let’s discover how to do so whenever they are accessible.

How To View Song Lyrics On Spotify Mobile

Finding the lyrics to the song you’re listening to on Spotify is very easy. Here’s how to do it:

Open Spotify on your mobile or tablet. Search for the song that you want to see the lyrics for. Make sure you’re on the “now playing” screen, which fully displays the song you are currently listening to. If lyrics are available, there will be a brown bar at the bottom of the screen that says ‘Lyrics’. Swipe up on your screen to display them. The lyrics that have already been sung are displayed in white and all upcoming lyrics are black. To full screen the lyrics, click ‘More’.

How To View Song Lyrics on Spotify Desktop Or Web Browser

Displaying the lyrics to a song on Spotify Desktop or their web browser is just as easy, and if anything more beneficial since they’ll be displayed on a large monitor instead of just a smaller mobile device.

Here’s how to display song lyrics on Spotify on your PC or Mac:

Open the Spotify client or web page. Find the track that you’d like to know the lyrics for. Click the microphone symbol that can be found on the ‘Now Playing’ bar near the volume settings in the bottom right-hand corner of the screen.

The lyrics will now be displayed in the centre of your screen. As with the mobile version, lyrics that have been sung already will be white and the lyrics that are about to be sung are black.

How To Share Lyrics On Spotify

If you want to share the lyrics of a song on Spotify with somebody else, there’s a very easy way to do so from the app whether you’re on mobile or PC.

To share the lyrics of a song with somebody else or to post them on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter, just follow these steps:

Open Spotify and locate the song that has the lyrics that you want to share. Display the lyrics by either swiping up on mobile or clicking the microphone symbol on PC. Click the ‘More’ symbol that can be found in the top right-hand corner of the lyrics screen. Click the ‘Share’ symbol that can be found in the lower right-hand corner of the fullscreen lyrics box. Select up to four lines from the lyrics. Click ‘Share’ and choose which social media platform you want to share the lyrics to.

More Useful Spotify Features

Like we mentioned above, Spotify has been around for a very long time now and has always kept updated with the latest features in order to fend off competition from other music streaming platforms.

Here are some of the best Spotify features that can help you make the most out of your music streaming experience:

Private Listening

Got a few guilty pleasures? You can keep them a secret forever thanks to Spotify’s ‘Private Session’ feature.

If you wish to keep your music session a secret, go to ‘Settings’, then ‘Private Session’ on Android devices, or ‘Settings’, then ‘Social,’ then ‘Private Session’ on iPhone or iPad. You may now listen to anything you want without fear of being called out by your friends.

Beatmatch Your Running Pace

Spotify is also capable of recommending songs with a similar tempo to your running pace. Start jogging, choose a running playlist from the ‘Browse’ tab, and Spotify will select music based on your pace using your phone’s pedometer.

Whether you like a quiet jog around the park or are attempting to break personal records, there are tunes out there that perfectly complement your speed.

Discover Live Gigs

To check when an artist, group or band you’ve listened to is performing near you, go to your desktop app’s ‘Browse’ tab, then ‘Concerts’. Check gigs in other locations simply by changing the location on your device.

Link To A Timestamp Within A Track

By right-clicking the track and choosing ‘Copy Spotify URI’ on the desktop, you’re able to copy the music’s universal resource identifier and link it to other people. By adding ‘#time1:00’, for example, they’ll be sent to the precise section you want to show them within the track.

