How To See Your Spotify Stats + More Useful Spotify Features

It’s always a little bit of fun checking out your Spotify stats. Many people wait until their Spotify Wrapped appears at the end of the year, but this doesn’t have to be the case. Here’s how to check your stats all year round…

With over 150 million Premium subscribers and 345 million monthly active users, Spotify is one of the most popular music streaming services across the world today.

Even in the face of intense competition from Tidal, Apple Music, Deezer, Amazon Music and YouTube Music and the likes, the platform has long been the world’s most popular music streaming service since its inception back in 2005.

One of the main reasons that Spotify has managed to reign top of the pile is owing to its ever-growing list of features that can be used to enhance its user experience.

Amongst these excellent features is the ability to see your personal listening stats. While many people assume these stats can only be seen once Spotify Wrapped is released every December, they can in fact be accessed all year round.

Where To Find Personal Spotify Stats

Using the Spotify desktop application, you can see your basic stats and statistics any time you like. These stats are personal, private and only available for you to see from your profile unless you choose to share them of course.

Unfortunately, if you only have access to Spotify from your mobile device, you will not be able to make the most of this feature.

The process of discovering your personal Spotify stats is straightforward – just follow the easy step-by-step guide below.

How To Find Your Spotify Stats

So, how exactly can you discover which songs and artists you’ve been listening to most at any point during the year? Just follow these steps:

Launch the Spotify app on your computer (Windows, Mac, or Linux) or on the web to get started. We will be utilising the Windows app, but regardless of the platform, it will have the same appearance. After that, pick “Profile” from the account menu that’s located in the upper right corner of the screen. You’ll see a section titled “Top Artists This Month” at the very top of the page. To see the whole list of the top 10 artists, click the “See All” button. Following that is a section titled “Top Tracks This Month.” Again, you can see the whole list of all 50 songs by selecting the “See All” option.

This information may not be as detailed as what you will find in your Spotify Wrapped in December, but it may provide you with a fair indication as to what your yearly review is going to look like once it does eventually drop.

If you’re wanting to see more than just your top played tracks and the artists that are producing them, you can also find out your number of tracks streamed, number of minutes streamed, top albums, top genres and the most common time of day you listen to music.

You can find out all of this information by signing in to SpotiStats, also known as Stats.fm.

Stats.fm is compatible with mobile devices such as the iPhone, iPad, and Android. The application establishes a connection to your Spotify account and makes available a variety of information that is absent from Spotify’s official mobile applications.

More Spotify Features You Should Know About

As was previously noted, a large part of Spotify’s success can undoubtedly be attributed to the enormous number of additional features that the firm continues to make available to its users.

There are a lot of great things you can do to better your Spotify experience, and one of them is the ability to check your listening statistics whenever you choose during the whole year.

It is not necessary to have a Spotify Premium subscription in order to make use of all of Spotify’s wonderful features; but, a subscription is required in order to make full use of all the platform has to offer.

Here are some additional Spotify features you may not yet be aware of:

Private Listening

If you’ve got a secret love for the Cheeky Girls but have been avoiding streaming their music because you do not want your friends to find out, you’re in luck with Spotify’s Private Listening feature.

To activate this mode on the Windows desktop Spotify application, simply click on the dropdown menu attached to your name at the top of the app and click ‘Private Session’.

Now you can listen to ’90s pop sensations to your heart’s content. Don’t forget The Vengaboys and Las Ketchup. You’re welcome.

Specific Music Searches

When you’re choosing an artist to listen to but don’t really like their latest stuff (or earlier stuff), you can search within a specific era of the artist’s active years.

For example, if you were to search “Arctic Monkeys:2006-2013”, you won’t have to worry about any of the songs from “Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino” making it into your lists.

Maybe I just don’t like change and didn’t give the new album enough time.

“Radio” Your Songs

If you’re looking for music to listen to and want it to be of a specific style, you can always locate a song you already like, right-click/select it, and choose ‘Radio’ from the drop-down menu.

This will load up songs and artists that are similar to the one you chose and allow you to discover more songs that there is a good chance you’re going to enjoy.

Follow Your Friends

Is your friend usually the first to discover new music? By following them on Spotify, you may benefit from their efforts. You’ll be able to observe what they’re listening to and pass off those outstanding music as your own discovery this way.

Choose ‘Find Friends’ to find them and automatically increase your listening time.

