Sony Just Launched A Glass Wireless Speaker: Meet The LSPX-S3!

The Sony LSPX-S3 is a wireless speaker. But unlike everything else on the market right now, the LSPX-S3 is made from glass…

Sony has just launched a brand new wireless speaker. Called the Sony LSPX-S3, the speaker is a rather interesting new product because the speaker itself is made entirely from glass.

Why glass? Well, for one, it looks really cool. But the main reason is that it aids in creating warmer tones for your music. And that’s not the only reason Sony used glass; the LSPX-S3 also doubles as an ambient light source.

“The LSPX-S3 is a sleek and streamlined speaker that seamlessly blends with any environment,” said Daisuke Kawaguchi, Vice President of Home Entertainment & Sound, Sony Electronics Inc. “With crystal clear sound and a unique flickering candlelight mode, this speaker is designed to create an inviting atmosphere that delivers incredible audio quality.”

The Sony LSPX-S3

The Sony LSPX-S3 is designed to be portable, so you can run it in your kitchen, and then when the party moves outside, take it with you. It also doubles as a light too, so you can illuminate your surroundings with it too.

With lighting options, you have 32 different brightness settings from candlelight mode to bright and in your face. In Candlelight mode, the illumination flickers just like a candle which makes the Sony LSPX-S3 great for relaxing.

The Sony LSPX-S3 has an eight-hour battery life from a single charge and it features Bluetooth with a 20Hz–20,000Hz (with 44.1kHz sampling) frequency range.

Sony LSPX-S3 Specs

Tweeter: Organic glass cylinder type

Diameter of Speaker Unit: Approx. 46 mm

Sound Modes: Bass booster (Controlled by Music Center)

Dimensions: 94mm dia. x H289mm

Weight: 1.1kg

Overall sound quality should be great too, as the Sony LSPX-S3 supports LDAC, a technology that allows for 3x more data transfer than traditional Bluetooth. LDAC essentially gives you high-resolution audio with transfer rates of 990 kbps for massive, detailed sound.

The LSPX-S3 features Advanced Vertical Drive Technology, which uses three actuators that discreetly attach to the end of the organic glass, vibrating the entire glass tweeter to spread sound in every direction. No matter the music genre, the speaker offers clear and powerful high tones from the organic glass tweeter, while also delivering widespread sound with uniform volume dispersion. Thanks to a built-in 46mm speaker unit for well-balanced mid-range, a passive radiator enhancement for clear low-end notes and a “Bass Boost mode” for punchier sound, the LSPX-S3 offers powerful audio quality to complement any music taste. The LSPX-S3 is also Bluetooth® compatible and features LDAC technology for high quality sound transmission. SONY

The Sony LSPX-S3 will get a release date in August and will retail for $349.99.

