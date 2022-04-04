What Does EOBD Mean? A Definition + How To Use It

If you work in a busy, corporate environment you’ve probably come across the acronym EOBD. But what does EOBD mean? And how do you use it correctly? Here’s everything you need to know…

The way businesses work has changed dramatically in the last few decades. Back in the day, things moved at a snail’s pace. Need a new contract for one of your suppliers? By mail, it’d take 3-4 days. Or, if you wanted to do it quicker, you could fax it or get a courier. Either way, this way of doing this ensured that business moved slower.

The advent of the internet, the rise of email, and, of course, mobile phones was the biggest change to global economies since the industrial revolution. New methods for doing business, growing businesses, and generating more sales, revenues, and profits appeared almost overnight, changing the face of the business world as we know it.

And with these big, sweeping changes came new business-focussed acronyms – acronyms like EOBD. The purpose of acronyms, most of the time, is to convey a message or meaning with fewer words. This saves the writer and recipient time, providing both parties are au fait with what the acronym actually means. If they’re not, it slows things down – confusion is the enemy of productivity, after all.

If you’re new to the corporate world or are still attempting to find your feet in a new company, you might find yourself overwhelmed by the use of new and exotic acronyms. One of the most commonly used acronyms in places of business, and one that is constantly misunderstood, is EOBD. So what actually does EOBD mean?

What Does EOBD Mean / Stand For?

EOBD is an acronym that is used in both places of business, public and corporate, as well as by retailers and other delivery services. EOBD stands for End of Business Day. For instance, you could use EOBD to inform your manager that your report will be finished and done EOBD which is usually around 5 pm.

When people use EOBD, it is used as a deadline or a measure of time. I want so and so to get this done EOBD; or, I need this EOBD. The short, punchy nature of EOBD lead to its adoption by companies both large and small. It is most commonly used inside text messages, IM chats inside platforms like Teams and Slack, and inside emails.

If you get an email, text, or IM with EOBD at the end of the message, it means you NEED to get whatever you’re doing finished by the end of the day – usually around 5 or 6 pm. The use of B in EOBD changes the context of the acronym, however, as it makes it specifically about business hours, not when the actual day ends (at midnight).

EOBD vs EOD – What’s The Difference?

If you’re dealing with a client or a task from your manager at work, they will almost certainly use EOBD if they’re prone to using acronyms. In the workplace, you will see EOBD on memos, emails, texts, IM chats, and used on notice boards. If you see EOBD, it means your task – be it a report, some research, or an errand – has to be finished and/or completed before the close of business hours.

The difference between EOBD and EOD is simple: EOBD relates to business hours, while EOD relates to the actual end of the day – so midnight. For instance, say you have a college report you need to submit. Your lecturer might say get it to me EOD. If he said that, you could technically submit the report at 11:59 pm and still have it in on time, as it is before the end of the day.

How To Use EOBD Properly

If you want to start using EOBD in your emails and with your team, it is actually really simple. Here are some examples of how to use EOBD properly inside emails, text messages, and IM messages:

Hey, I need that invoice EOBD

Do you know if this will be completed by EOBD?

Is the project on schedule to finish EOBD?

What time is EOBD at your place?

EOBD is just one acronym you might come across in the workplace or online. If you’d like to learn more about internet and business-based acronyms and slang, check out our Internet Slang & Acronym Database, it has LOADS of the most commonly used slang words and acronyms explained with guides on how to use them properly.

